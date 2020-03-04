YAKIMA, Wash. —Maybe they were a year away considering all their youth, and maybe making it this far could be viewed as overachieving.
But Selah's boys never did seem to act their age.
Not until the final few minutes of their season against a bigger, older, and more experienced team.
Down one at halftime and still trailing by just one through three quarters, the Vikings finally succumbed to a 16-3 run in the final four minutes as third-seeded North Kitsap defeated No. 11 Selah 65-52 on elimination day in the Class 2A state tournament.
"I doubt many thought we'd have a shot like this because of how young we are," said coach Tim Garza, who started four juniors and a sophomore. "And, yes, it was a sad locker room for us afterward. But they battled and gave everything they had."
Garza and his Vikings knew Wednesday's task was a tall one, having lost to North Kitsap 55-43 in the SunDome Shootout two months ago.
And, ultimately, it was Selah's greatest concern — size and experience — that proved decisive yet again. Seniors Shaa Humphrey and Kobe McMillan, who led NK to a sixth-place trophy here a year ago, combined for 43 points, including 18 in the final period.
"After playing them the first time, one thing we really stressed was the offensive glass. And, for the most part, I thought we did OK with that," Garza said. "But the size and physicality eventually made a difference. Both teams were fighting for their lives out there, and they have some seasoned kids who made some big plays at the end."
Through three quarters, it appeared Selah had a workable formula to pull off the upset. Even with North Kitsap focusing relentlessly on limiting scoring ace Noah Pepper, Selah was getting enough production from elsewhere to keep it tight.
Teegan Garza hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, Cooper Quigley was finding space for shots and Matt Quincy was battling inside for baskets. Moreover, North Kitsap was whistled for three offensive charges in the third quarter and quickly getting into foul trouble.
"They were really keying on Noah but we were hanging in there," Garza said. "Each time it seemed like we got a little momentum going we'd have something go against us. We kept having to regroup and against a team like North Kitsap, that takes its toll."
With its trio of 6-foot-4 front-line players, North Kitsap held Pepper to one field goal, a 3-pointer, in the second half. He finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Teegan Garza netted 11 points, Quigley had 10 and Quincy made 4 of 5 shots.
McMillan was North Kitsap's closer, scoring 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and it started with making his third 3-pointer at the 6:50 mark. NK connected on 18 of 23 free throws with McMillan making 6 of 6 in the second half.
North Kitsap (21-4) advances to Thursday's quarterfinals to face No. 5 White River (21-5) at 3:45 p.m.
Selah, which had won six of its last seven to reach the SunDome for the fourth straight year, finished at 16-8.
"The growth of this team since the beginning of the season has been incredible," Garza said. "I think this will carry over to next year so we have a lot to look forward to."