YAKIMA, Wash. — Lynden’s quest to put both teams into the 2A title games fell short once again thanks to North Kitsap’s second remarkable turnaround in two days.
The Lions will be represented in a championship for a fifth straight year after the girls routed Burlington-Edison for the third time this season, 53-31. They’ve won 10 straight games by at least 10 points, including a 62-44 win over Ellensburg in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
But dreams of a three-peat for the boys faded away along with a 14-point fourth quarter lead as the Vikings scored 29 points while shooting 10 of 10 from the field — 5 of 5 from 3-point range — to knock off the tournament’s top seed. In Thursday’s quarterfinals, North Kitsap fell behind 24-13 at half before roaring to beat No. 5 beat White River 64-43 while shooting 76% after halftime.
The Vikings took a longer path than anticipated after losing to Tumwater in last weekend’s regional game. But they opened tournament play with a 65-52 win over Selah and have survived by shooting better than 80% in fourth quarters over three days.
They’ll meet Clarkston on Saturday after the Bantams beat No. 4 Lindbergh 42-38 in Friday’s semifinals. Clarkston began its run to the title game by beating Black Hills 51-42.
No. 8 seed West Valley of Spokane will try to stop the Lynden girls from winning their second title in four years after Hailey Marlow hit a deep three just before the buzzer to give the Eagles a 43-40 semifinal win over Tumwater. The Eagles crushed Black Hills 67-36 on Wednesday and rallied to beat W.F. West 44-43 on Jillian Taylor’s buzzer beater in the quarterfinals.