YAKIMA, Wash. — The RPI held up perfectly for one 1A final and looks silly in the other this week at the SunDome.
No. 1 Cashmere and No. 2 Lynden Christian will meet for a much-anticipated rematch of the girls final in 2018, when the Lyncs edged Hailey Van Lith and the Bulldogs 50-48. This time around Van Lith’s team will be the heavy favorites in the final game of her high school career as she tries to cap off a dominant unbeaten season and become the first Washington high school girls basketball player to reach 3,000 points.
She’ll need 35 more for that milestone against the Lyncs, who beat Zillah 62-41 in Thursday’s quarterfinals and then took care of No. 4 Freeman 45-25 in the semifinals to extend their winning streak to 20 games. Their only loss this season came in December against unbeaten Woodinville, which will play for its own state championship on Saturday as the No. 1 seed at the 4A tournament in Tacoma.
Not every top seed will play for a championship at the SunDome thanks to No. 14 King’s, which knocked off No. 1 Seattle Academy 68-66 in overtime on Friday. The Knights’ difficult regular season schedule featured a four-game losing streak to much bigger school in Arizona, but everyone knew they were for real long before they ousted defending champion Zillah 68-59 on Thursday.
A dominant 76-41 win over River View sealed a semifinal spot for King’s while No. 6 seed Lynden Christian rolled through its half of the bracket, beating Meridian 62-53 before a 71-58 win over La Salle in Friday’s semifinals.
The Lyncs’ most impressive victory came at Davis in last week’s regional when they earned their quarterfinal spot by beating Zillah 65-62 in overtime, just two weeks after King’s beat Lynden Christian 69-57 in a district game.