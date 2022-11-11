The beat goes on, the song remains the same, here we go again.

Take your pick, it all works.

La Conner and Oakesdale completed their annual climb to the top as the Class 2B and 1B state volleyball tournaments concluded in the SunDome on Friday.

Hall of Fame coach Suzanne Marble capped her 30-year career at La Conner with the program’s fourth straight 2B state title, and Oakesdale captured the 1B championship for the ninth times in the last 11 trips to Yakima.

Marble, who was 0-5 against Colfax in title matches, got that first victory in her finale as the Braves defeated Colfax 25-12, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18. Manson beat Kalama 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 for third and fourth.

Oakesdale made quick work of Mossyrock until the end, sweeping the 1B final 25-13, 25-17, 29-27. Naselle beat Mary Walker 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-10 for third.

On the first day of the 1A tournament, La Salle drew a tough opener against fifth-seeded Lynden Christian, last year’s state runner-up, and fell to the Lyncs 25-18, 25-17, 25-17.

That sent the 12th-seeded Lightning into Friday’s late loser-out round and the SCAC West champs battled through five long sets against No. 13 Cedar Park Christian, which prevailed 25-27, 25-21, 29-27, 23-25, 15-12 in a match that ended after 11 p.m.

Cedar Park Christian faces another loser-out match Saturday morning with the winner playing for seventh and eighth in the afternoon.