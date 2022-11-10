Earlier this month, Izzy Vick committed to play softball at the University of St. Thomas, an NCAA Division I program in Saint Paul, Minn.
But she's got other things on her mind now, like chasing after a state swimming title.
The senior and standout outfielder from Selah is seeded second in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races at this week's Class 2A-1A state championships, which get started Friday with prelims at the King County Aquatic Center.
Vick was the high-point swimmer at the 2A-1A Eastern Washington regional, winning her sprints in 24.90 and 56.51 seconds. Those qualifying times were bettered only by Bremerton's Patti Gabbie (24.65) and Fife's Lindsay Campbell (55.11).
It's been a big step up for Vick, who placed seventh in the 50 free and ninth in the 100 free last year. The Vikings qualified in all three relays and she will compete on the 200 medley and 200 free relay, which are both seeded seventh.
Ellensburg has a single-digit seed in the sprints as well with senior Emily Holt seeded ninth in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free. The Bulldogs also have three relay teams headed to Federal Way.
Eisenhower freshman Adelaide Loeser will be the Valley's lone representative in the 4A meet with an entry in the 200 individual medley.
-
LOCAL STATE QUALIFIERS
(Event, seed, qualifying time)
Class 4A
Schedule — Friday, prelims, 8:45 a.m. Saturday, finals, 8:30 a.m.
Eisenhower: Adelaide Loeser, Eisenhower, fr. (200 IM, 16th, 2:20.62).
Class 2A-1A
Schedule — Friday, prelims, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, finals, 1:15 p.m.
Selah: Izzy Vick, sr. (50 free, 2nd, 24.90, 100 free, 2nd, 56.51); Caitlin Strand, sr. (100 free, 18th, 1:01.02); Addison Flowers, so. (100 back, 22nd, 1:11.35); Gabi Young, sr. (100 breast, 20th, 1:19.01); 200 medley relay (7th, 2:00.76); 200 free relay (7th, 1:50.11); 400 free relay (14th, 4:17.79).
Ellensburg: Macey Holloway, fr. (200 IM, 20th, 2:33.33, 100 fly, 22nd, 1:13.77); Emily Holt, sr. (50 free, 9th, 26.42, 100 free, 6th, 57.79); 200 medley relay (16th, 2:09.94); 200 free relay (17th, 1:53.41); 400 free relay (7th, 4:04.98).
Grandview: Jedida Alvarez, jr. (100 fly, 19th, 1:09.28, 100 breast, 23rd, 1:19.46); 200 medley relay (18th, 2:10.74); 200 free relay (23rd, 1:59.07); 400 free relay (15th, 4:23.12).
Prosser: Hannah Perkins, so. (100 breast, 15th, 1:17.05); 200 medley relay (19th, 2:11.77); 400 free relay (22nd, 4:34.96).
East Valley: Aubrey Sanchez, fr. (100 fly, 12th, 1:05.71, 500 free, 20th, 6:01.29); 200 medley relay (22nd, 2:13.38).
Toppenish: Melissa Zuniga, sr. (100 fly, 17th, 1:08.67).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.