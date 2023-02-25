ARLINGTON — The Northwest Conference's highest seed is usually the safest bet for the opening round of any state basketball tournament.
But that wasn't the case on Saturday thanks to Prosser's boys.
Sparked by sophomore Koby McClure's big day, the seventh-seeded Mustangs knocked off No. 2 Anacortes 74-69 in Class 2A play at Arlington High School.
McClure scored eight of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and connected on 8 of 8 free throws in the game. His brother Kory hit a 3-pointer in each quarter and finished with 18 points.
Prosser, which has won nine of its last 10 games, will take a 19-4 record into Thursday's quarterfinals in the SunDome. The Mustangs will play at 2 p.m.
Anacortes (21-3), which lost only once in the state's toughest league, moves on to Wednesday's loser-out round in the SunDome.
Lynden, the only NWC team to beat Anacortes, received the No. 6 seed and cruised by No. 3 Renton 70-52 on Friday.
Prosser and Lynden, who played in the SunDome on Dec. 30 with the Lions winning 58-53, will be in the same semifinal bracket.
PROSSER — Reyes 9, Koby McClure 25, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 18, Peters 2, Russell 0, Issak Hultburg 12, Flores 8.
ANACORTES — Brady Beaner 6, Davis Fogle 21, Brock Beaner 4, Barton 8, Von Hagel 3, Dickison 4, Jacob Hayes 16, Ellertsen 7.
Prosser=22=18=15=19=—=74
Anacortes=17=21=15=16=—=69
-
1A STATE
ANNIE WRIGHT 74, TOPPENISH 55: At Tacoma, third-seeded Annie Wright made its break in the third quarter, outscoring Top-Hi 24-9.
Shane Rivera's 20 points paced the Wildcats and Josh Perez had 13. Both hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Toppenish (18-6), seeded sixth, moves on to Wednesday's loser-out round in the SunDome and will face No. 14 Seton Catholic at 3:45 p.m. Seton Catholic eliminated Seattle Christian 62-53.
Annie Wright (23-1) advances to Thursday's quarterfinals.
TOPPENISH — Mesplie 8, Josh Perez 13, Shane Rivera 20, Cisneros 2, Luna 0, Maldonado 2, Sanchez 2, Hansen 8, Torres 0, Williams 0.
ANNIE WRIGHT — Reggie Lester 11, Walsh 6, Harshman 8, Seui 2, Carter 6, Amare Breedlove 16, TJ Marshall 15, Martin Kaupanger 10, Gu 0, McEvilly 0.
Toppenish=13=20=9=13=—=55
Annie Wright=19=20=24=11=—=74
-
KING'S WAY CHRISTIAN 59, LA SALLE 44: At Battle Ground, Moses O'Connor tallied 14 points to lead the No. 13-seed Lightning, which trailed by just one at halftime in the loser-out game. The No. 12 Knights started a 19-0 run late in the third quarter to pull away, turning a five-point deficit into a 14-point advantage.
Jaxton Caffrey contributed 10 points for La Salle, which finished its season 15-10.
LA SALLE — Craig 4, Gonzalez 6, Moses O'Connor 14, Valladares 5, Jaxton Caffrey 10, Stevens 2, Sanchez 3.
KING'S WAY CHRISTIAN — Bump 0, Haydon Hall 23, Giovanny Evanson 18, Pisarczyk 0, Lovato 1, Matthew Belefski 10, Duke 7, Baron 0, Struthers 0.
La Salle=13=8=13=10=—=44
King's Way Christian=11=11=16=21=—=59
-
1B STATE
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 56, CUSICK 45: At Richland, the second-seeded Knights held Cusick to two points in the third quarter to take command.
Cole Wagenaar netted 21 points, making 7 of 10 free throws with four 3-pointers, and Isaac De Boer hit three triples and scored 11 points.
Sunnyside Christian (20-4) moves into Thursday's quarterfinals at the Spokane Arena at 9 p.m. The Knights will face the winner of Wednesday's game between Oakville and Orcas Island.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 6, Jansen 4, Isaac De Boer 11, D. Bosma 4, Buddy Smeenk 10, Cole Wagenaar 21.
CUSICK — Bode Seymour 23, Sullivan 0, D. Campbell 4, R. Campbell 0, McCrea 0, Mackey 4, White 2, Browneagle 5, Haynes 7.
Sunnyside Chr.=12=16=16=12=—=56
Cusick=8=14=2=21=—=45
Highlights: Wagenaar (SC) 4 3p, 7-10 FTs; De Boer (SC) 3 3p.
-
SOUND CHRISTIAN 61, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 52: At Tacoma, 6-6 junior David Mesler's 10 points and 18 rebounds powered the Lions to Spokane.
Riverside Christian, which defeated Mary Walker 71-58 on Tuesday, completed its season at 18-5,
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Unavailable.
SOUND CHRISTIAN — Michael Coffman 12, Makai Resseau 14, Greenwood 2, Pitts 6, Kessel 0, Kona Resseau 17, David Mesler 10.
Riverside Chr.=9=14=16=13=—=52
Sound Chr.=8=15=19=19=—=61
Highlights: Mesler (SC) 18 rebs; K. Resseau (SC) 6 assts.
-
GIRLS
4A STATE
TAHOMA 86, DAVIS 59: At Auburn, third-seeded Tahoma put up 30 points in the second quarter and never slowed down en route to Thursday's quarterfinals in the Tacoma Dome.
Esmeralda Galindo pitched in 23 points with Shaela Allen-Greggs and Nevaeh Patterson also reaching double figures for Davis.
The sixth-seeded Pirates (19-3) will make the program's first appearance in the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday, facing No. 11 Bellarmine Prep in a loser-out game at 3:45 p.m.
DAVIS — Johnson 4, Esmeralda Galindo 23, Nugent 2, Campbell 3, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 13, Shaela Allen-Greggs 14.
TAHOMA — Deyak 6, Hope Hassmann 29, Meyer 2, Frederickson 9, Lily Cavanaugh 16, Knutson 2, Angelina Cavanaugh 19, Sitterud 5.
Davis=7=20=19=13=—=59
Tahoma=15=30=24=17=—=86
-
BOTHELL 68, SUNNYSIDE 44: At Lake Washington, it was a big day for the Kingco Conference, which advanced three teams to Tacoma next week.
Bothell, at 20-6 and seeded No. 10, will take on No. 7 Kamiakin in Wednesday's loser-out round.
Baylee Maldonado made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Grizzlies, who finished their season at 15-8.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 4, Gonzalez 0, J. Lopez 2, Carrizales 5, Briones 9, Garcia 0, Baylee Maldonado 17, R. Lopez 0, Butler 2, Garza 5, Morgan 0, Humphreys 0.
BOTHELL — Hawkins 2, Kaleta 7, M. Hawkins 21, Anderson 13, Kooy 4, Lipkin 9, McConnell 12, Peterson 0.
Sunnyside=8=11=11=14=—=44
Bothell=14=14=18=22=—=68
Highlights: Karizma Fuentes 7 rebs; Jansyn Carrizales 5 rebs, 4 stls.
-
2B STATE
COLFAX 77, MABTON 37: At Cheney, sophomore Jezebel Ramirez scored 12 points to pace the Vikings against top-seeded and unbeaten Colfax.
The No. 8 Vikings (18-7) will be in the Spokane Arena on Wednesday to play No. 9 Liberty in a loser-out game at 9 a.m.
Brynn McGaughy's 30 points led Colfax (25-0), which advances to Thursday's quarterfinals.
MABTON — Sanchez 7, Chavez 2, Roettger 2, Jezebel Ramirez 12, Moreno 5, Macedo 5, Zavala 4.
COLFAX — Gibb 8, Gilchrist 7, Hailey Demier 16, York 8, Swan 4, Brynn McGaughy 30, Booth 2, Nelson 2.
Mabton=9=11=10=7=—=37
Colfax=22=23=21=11=—=77
-
LIBERTY 49, WHITE SWAN 45: At Spokane, Melanie Bass went for 21 points, hitting two 3-pointers and 9 of 13 free throws, for the Cougars in the loser-out game.
Bass added nine rebounds and Keegan Wolfsberger grabbed 10 boards for White Swan, which finished its season at 16-9.
Ninth-seeded Liberty (15-10), which had a 15-6 advantage in the fourth quarter, advances to a loser-out game in Spokane Arena on Wednesday.
WHITE SWAN — Adams 6, Melanie Bass 21, Yallup 7, Wolfsberger 9, Trujillo 0, Craig 1, Dittentholer 0.
LIBERTY — Cook 2, E. Denny 9, Pittman 2, Grumbly 6, Kendall Denny 13, Brooke Redder 16, Myers 0, Jeske 1.
White Swan=7=17=15=6=—=45
Liberty=12=8=14=15=—=49
Highlights: Bass 9 rebs; Keegan Wolfsberger 10 rebs, 4 stls; Alisha Yallup 9 rebs, 2 stls; Tayah Adams 4 rebs.
-
UPPER COLUMBIA 35, CLE ELUM 32: At Ellensburg, sisters Sadie and Mia Pierce combined for 25 points for the Lions, who survived the loser-out game to advance to Spokane next week.
Gracie Glondo had 15 points to lead Cle Elum, which finished 19-6.
UPPER COLUMBIA — Sadie Pierce 15, Bunn 0, Harbour 2, Peterson 0, Mia Pierce 10, Folkenberg 8, Larson 0.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 2, Singer 2, Nicholls 9, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 15, Wallick 0, Ellison 4.
Upper Columbia=4=12=3=16=—=35
Cle Elum=5=8=4=15=—=32
CE highlights: Nellie Nicholls 8 rebs; Singer 7 rebs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.