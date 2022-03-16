Of all the high school teams and athletes impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring season took it the hardest. So the sunshine and warming temperatures now are more welcome than ever.
Two years ago, with the initial shutdown of all athletics hitting in early March of 2020, the entire season was lost. Last year, spring sports got six weeks, which basically involved league round-robins, and it was over before the winter season started — remember that flip?
There haven’t been any spring state championships since 2019, when today’s seniors were freshmen. In the century-long history of the state boys track and field meet the only other interruption was one year during World War II.
But now, with the winter state championships successfully resumed after a year off, spring sports are poised for a full return. It’s been a long time coming, and here are just a few storylines of what to expect.
STATE THE CASE: The Yakima Valley, as you might remember, has been a hub for state high school championships not just in the fall and winter but the spring as well. The entire slate from 2019 remains the same.
Yakima County Stadium, which is replacing its 30-year-old seats and undergoing other maintenance and repairs, will be ready to go for district baseball tournaments and the Class 2A and 1A state championships on May 27-28.
There will be plenty of state softball tournaments on those same dates with 2A at Selah’s Carlon Park and 2B and 1B at the Gateway Sports Complex. The Yakima Tennis Club will also be hosting the 1A and 2B-1B boys and girls tennis tournaments.
Business as usual never sounded so good.
NEW RAMS: West Valley baseball rolled through a 13-0 abbreviated season in 2021, leaving the Rams wondering how far they could have gone in a postseason with 12 seniors.
Now the question is, what’s next? Well, longtime assistant Ryan Johnson takes over for Ryan Froula for starters. And despite all those seniors graduating, don’t expect a rebuilding drop-off even with a young crew. Last year’s JV won 14 of 15 games.
The lone varsity returners are solid — shortstop Drew Johnson and pitcher Brody Mills — and the Rams welcome back versatile standout Tommy Meluskey. Mills and Meluskey combined for 11 strikeouts in last Saturday’s 6-2 win over Hazen.
RECORD WATCH: You don’t see many distance runners setting career bests and school records in their first race of the season. Not in the cool, blustery days of early March. But Cooper Quigley did that.
The Selah senior and reigning 2A state cross country champion covered 3,200 meters in 9:04.58 last Saturday at West Valley — the third fastest in Valley history. Quigley has designs on cracking nine minutes and will have the ideal race to do it very soon when he competes in the Arcadia Invitational in California at the end of spring break on April 9.
The Valley record of 8:57.65 was set by Eisenhower’s Jonas Price when he was a junior in 2019 — the last time the 4A state meet was held in Tacoma.
LINKED IN: Yakima has two CBBN players of the year back in boys golf — Davis senior John Kim and West Valley junior Trey LeCheminant. Kim was the district champion as a freshman and last fall signed with Pomona-Pitzer.
LeCheminant, the conference’s reigning top player, has led the Rams out to a fast start. West Valley won Monday’s Grandview Invitational by 64 strokes with four players in the 70s at Black Rock and last week placed third out of 22 teams at Sun Willows in Pasco.
The Rams host the Joe Lenburg Invitational at Apple Tree on Monday.
LOADED VIKINGS: Yes, graduating a player the caliber of Sydney Wells will be a noticeable shift for Selah softball. But softening that is having everybody else back.
The Vikings flew through the pandemic spring a year ago, scoring 195 runs in a 14-0 campaign that, like West Valley baseball, left them wondering if that could’ve been a big-trophy season.
There won’t be any wondering this year as Selah’s veteran crew includes senior pitcher Aerin Lee, who shared the CWAC’s MVP award with Wells last year, and junior outfielder Izzy Vick.
Selah split with 4A Kamiakin last week, will play at Juanita on Saturday, and then open league play hosting rival Othello on March 26.
SOCCER SPLIT: The SCAC and EWAC have joined forces for a boys soccer league that will have Toppenish, Wapato, Zillah, Granger, Highland, Naches Valley and La Salle in the West. Mabton, Connell, Warden, Wahluke, Royal, Kiona-Benton and College Place will be in the East.
