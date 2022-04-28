Regan Irvine
West Valley track, sophomore
Talk about vaulting. Adding a foot and a half to her previous best, Irvine cleared 11 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault at last Saturday's Rotary Invitational in Prosser. Let's go to the lists: It's a school record while moving her up to second in Valley history and, prior to Thursday's meets, it ranked second in the state among 4A vaulters. There's only one sophomore in the state at any level that's gone higher.
-
Alexander Magana
Toppenish soccer, senior
Through the middle of April, Magana was having a good season. But over the course of eight remarkable days he turned it into a record-breaking spring. Firing in 18 goals in five matches to help the Wildcats push their record to 12-1-2, Magana lifted his season total to 30 goals heading into Thursday's league finale against Wapato. That broke Cristobal Cervantes' school record of 26 set four years ago.
