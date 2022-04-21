Joshua Boast
Ellensburg track, junior
Heading into Thursday’s league meets, Boast led the CWAC in the 110-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump. He also ran leadoff leg on the 4x100 and 4x400, which rank third and second in the league. Boast, who was the CWAC Showcase winner in the long jump as a sophomore last year, won the 110 hurdles at the Papa Wells, Ray Cross and Davis invitationals on consecutive weekends.
-
Malloree Simpson
Mabton softball, senior
A 3.97 grade-point average student, Simpson is batting .526 and has struck out 63 batters over 41 innings with just five walks for the Vikings, who are ranked ninth in the 2B state RPI. After earning first-team all-league honors as a freshman followed by a pandemic-canceled 2020, she fanned 146 over 82 innings as a junior and drove in 37 runs. Simpson opened this season with an 18-strikeout game.
