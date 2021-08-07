The Northwest’s premier quarterback competition came to Yakima this weekend, joining a growing list of high school football events choosing Sozo Sports Complex.
Nearly 70 athletes from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana stepped on the turf Saturday for the second of three days at the invitation-only Northwest 9 Showcase, the Northwest 9’s annual culminating event. Founder/director Taylor Barton has also held six 7-on-7 events at Sozo this year and said he wants to return at least once a month starting in January.
“You look around, there’s nothing you don’t have here,” said Barton, who lives in Seattle where the showcase was held last year. “When you have great staff that make it hospitable to outside groups, they want to come and this is the best staff I’ve ever dealt with in two decades of dealing with facilities all throughout the Northwest.”
Yakima’s central location adds another bonus, and Barton said he’s heard no complaints about the playing surface or anything else at the complex. MVP Performance Center owner Lavasier Tuinei gave similar praise during his first visit last September and said at the time that he wanted to turn his combine into an annual event.
That only happened because COVID-19 postponed the 2019 high school season, leaving athletes hungry for opportunities to play. Nearly 100 from all over the state came out to Sozo for a Cleats vs. Cancer mini-camp featuring Central Washington coaches last October.
With 11 grass fields, four turf fields and plenty of space, Barton said Sozo offers everything needed for a high-quality experience. With kids and some parents often staying multiple nights, Barton’s events bring significant business to local hotels and restaurants as well.
“We have 40, 50 rooms in one of the hotels we’re doing just for this event,” Barton said.
Quarterbacks earned invites to Yakima based on their performances during tryouts held by Northwest 9 in Boise, Spokane, Seattle, Portland and Eugene, Ore. Coaches evaluate every session and will name the top 9 seniors and top 9 underclassmen on Sunday, along with a freshman champion.
Gabarri Johnson appeared to be living up to his recruiting rankings as the top underclassman through two of Saturday’s three workouts. The junior at Tacoma’s Lincoln High School holds offers from programs such as Oregon, Arkansas and Washington State.
Bringing the competition to Yakima also provided a unique opportunity for local wide receivers to catch passes from the region’s best quarterbacks. That QBs group included West Valley’s Skylar Cassel, a junior who threw for more than 300 yards per game last season.
“I think last night he started out a little slow,” Barton said. “A lot better today and if he has a good workout tonight and tomorrow he puts himself in position to be a top 9 finalist for sure.”