CLE ELUM — Monica Leers’ tally in the 54th minute was enough to send Cle Elum to a 1-0 victory over Davenport in the first round of the Class 2B state girls soccer tournament on Wednesday.
Leers, a junior, sparked the Warriors to their third straight win and 14th over their last 15.
Sixth-seeded Cle Elum (16-4) earned a rematch with No. 3 Okanogan (17-1) in a Saturday quarterfinal at Wenatchee’s Apple Bowl, where Okanogan edged the Warriors 1-0 on Sept. 17. Saturday’s match starts at noon.
Second-seeded Mount Vernon Christian (10-4), which handed Okanogan its only loss, will host No. 7 Highland (16-4) on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Scotties defeated Onalaska 1-0 on Tuesday.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, CE, Monica Leers, 54:00.
2A STATE
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE 3, SELAH 1: At University, Jenna Howe scored two goals and Lauren Matthews had a goal and two assists to lead the third-seeded and unbeaten Eagles in the first-round match.
Brooke Reiber knocked in a goal in the 52nd minute to pull Selah within 2-1. The CWAC district champion Vikings finished 10-8.
West Valley (18-0-1) advances to the quarterfinals to face Columbia River, a 1-0 winner over Bellingham.
First half: 1, WV, Lauren Matthew (Thompson), 17:00.
Second half: 2, WV, Jenna Howe (Matthew), 45:00; 3, Selah, Brooke Reiber (Allison Moultray), 52:00; 4, WV, Howe (Matthew), 69:00.
Saves: Lex Grenz (S) 8, Lobdell (WV) 5.
RIDGEFIELD 3, EAST VALLEY 1: At East Valley, the Red Devils were even at the half 1-1 before the 12th-seeded Spudders knocked in two second-half goals to pull away for the first-round victory.
Junior Eveyanna Townsend scored for fifth-seeded East Valley, which finished 17-2-1.
Ridgefield (14-5-1) moves on to Saturday’s quarterfinals and will play No. 4 Sehome, a 5-0 winner over North Kitsap.
First half: 1, Ridgefield, Ellie Petersen, 23:00; 2, EV, Eveyanna Townsend, 27:00.
Second half: 3, Ridgefield, Marlee Buffham, 53:00; 4, Ridgefield, Tori Lasch, 65:00.
1A STATE
MONTESANO 3, LA SALLE 1: At Montesano, the fourth-seeded Bulldogs prevailed on their home field and earned a trip to Saturday’s quarterfinals.
La Salle, which started 0-5 and won 13 of 14 heading into state, finished 13-7. It was a tough day for the SCAC as all three teams were eliminated with Seattle Academy beating Kiona-Benton 2-0 and Klahowya blanking Connell 8-0.
Montesano, the Evergreen League champion, improved to 17-2 and will play the winner of Seton Catholic-Lakeside on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.