Ellensburg's defense continues to be kryptonite for any girls basketball team facing the monumental task of scoring on the defending 2A champions.

Nine of ten teams on the Bulldogs' schedule recorded their season-low against Ellensburg, including seven by at least 11 points. It's allowing just 33 points per game despite playing one of the CWAC's toughest nonleague slates, and coach Tim Ravet said their aggressive man-to-man approach is only getting better.

"Early on we played more when you drive, we'd help," Ravet said. "But now it's more letting Olivia (Anderson) sit in the middle and not help as much."

The 6-foot-6 Washington signee serves as an eraser inside, allowing guards like Central Washington signee Rylee Leishman and sophomore Jamison Philip to deny passes and apply pressure. Even when Anderson goes to the bench, Leishman said her defensive approach doesn't change thanks to 6-4 sophomore Alana Marrs.

Leishman's enjoyed playing more man-to-man and less 1-3-1 zone, although she'll still occasionally roam the baseline for that effective, trapping zone defense. A deep bench allows Leishman and her teammates to play hard and stay fresh, adjusting to what they see from both opponents and officials throughout the game.

"I really focus on keeping the person in front of me, like not necessarily going for steals but making it hard for them to get a shot over me," Leishman said. "I say just focus on making them have the least amount of points as possible."

She's achieved that goal consistently all season, as well as last year when Ellensburg gave up less than 24 points per game on its way to an undefeated season. The Bulldogs' extended their win streak to 36 games on Tuesday by going on the road and holding No. 4 Prosser to 30 points, 24 fewer than its previous season-low.

Ravet said Ellensburg turned up its defensive intensity to start the second half, sparking the offense to score 35 points after halftime in a 55-30 win. Steals often turn into transition layups or scoring opportunities for Anderson as part of what Leishman said they call their "point to post" fast break.

"When we have a post player running, if we get a steal, if we don't have a wide open layin we can back out," Leishman said. "It's like we know how to read each other. We know what Olivia's doing."

Marrs demonstrated her ability to fill in on the defensive end when Anderson went to the bench for almost the last 12 minutes of the first half with two fouls against Davis, and Ellensburg still held the high-scoring Pirates to just 23 points. When Anderson returned in the third quarter, she blocked multiple shots while not fouling, something Ravet said she's improved on significantly.

No one created more havoc on defense than 2021-22 CWAC MVP Dylan Philip, who's averaging one steal and 10.4 minutes per game as a freshman at Montana State this season. Leishman said Dylan's younger sister, Jamison, brings similar speed and ability, making it easy for the two guards to develop chemistry.

"(She's) definitely in your face, like, you're not getting past me," Leishman said. "They just have the same mindset defensively."

Philip's also become more effective as she recovers from an early-season injury, and Layne Rogel's improving her fitness after missing time due to a concussion. Ravet expects with more options later this season the Bulldogs could play some more zone, although Leishman noted the 1-3-1 wasn't as effective in the postseason against high-level teams capable of passing out of trouble.

Ellensburg set a goal of allowing only 36 points per game, something it's on track to achieve heading into Friday night's game at Ephrata. Whether they're watching film or running drills in practice, the Bulldogs always put plenty of focus on the end of the court Leishman said remains her top priority.

"I know that is something that I can control," she said. "Offense, you don't always control if the ball goes in the hoop."