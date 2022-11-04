Of all the Valley’s football records, this one seemed destined to be around a while. And it has been.
When Prosser’s Kellen Moore threw for 3,606 yards over 10 regular-season games in 2006, it was amazing and not surprising at the same time. Even though it was his own record he broke from the year before, the high-level consistency stood out. Not long before Moore’s arrival, a 360-yard game was one of the best in area history and he averaged that even while coming out of most games after the third quarter.
You may have heard Moore went on to other things, like a record-setting career at Boise State followed by a coaching career that currently features a stint as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.
So, yes, that record hasn’t been challenged.
Until Skyler Cassel finally got a shot at a full season. And, of course, a Run-n-Shoot offense to go with it.
The West Valley senior needs just 117 yards on Friday to surpass Moore in a 10-game season. With 3,490 yards he’s averaging 387.7 yards with three whopper games of 460, 455 and 446 yards. With the statistics being submitted to maxpreps, Cassel ranks third in the nation.
Cassel and his receivers will face their toughest test by far Friday night when they take on second-ranked and unbeaten Chiawana at Pasco’s Edgar Brown Field. The Riverhawks have recorded some routs but they’ve also been pushed hard by three of their local rivals — Kamiakin (22-19), Richland (39-27) and Southridge (21-20), all of whom are in winner-to-state games as well this week.
About those receivers: Seniors Ben Pupplo (1,141) and Jackson May (995) are on the brink of becoming the second 1,000-yard tandem in Valley history. The first was Prosser’s Cody Bruns (1,286) and Kirby Moore (1,013) in 2007. They were on the receiving end from Jordan Durbin, not Moore.
Another interesting note is that while Moore’s record hasn’t been threatened until now, he was pursued closely all season in 2006 by Ellensburg’s Randle Affholter, whose 3,327 yards ranked second until Cassel moved past him last week.
While Moore’s numbers overshadowed Affholter that year, Cassel’s loud production has stolen a few headlines from an otherwise stellar season for Sunnyside’s Brent Maldonado, who has thrown for 2,480 yards in his first year at the helm. He’s got a 70% completion rate and 27 touchdowns against just two interceptions.
With the CBBN’s top seed, the Grizzlies will get their shot at the 4A state playoffs on Saturday when they host Hanford, a 29-15 play-in winner over Lewis & Clark on Tuesday.
They have one common opponent — Kennewick, which beat Sunnyside 54-20 on Sept. 16 and Hanford 13-6 on Oct. 13.
Versatile scoring
Wondering who the scoring leader for Prosser’s football team would seem to require just one guess. Neo Medrano, right?
The senior standout on both sides of the ball scored two more times last week, raising his season tally to 12 touchdowns and 72 points. But that is not, in fact, the team lead.
Not after Max Flores, a 6-3, 185-pound senior, turned in one of his more versatile games last week with a touchdown catch, field goal and six PATs, pushing him to 75 points. He has booted seven field goals this season.
With their tough losses at Othello and Ephrata, the Mustangs (7-2), who still rank 10th in the state’s 2A RPI, aren’t included in the winner-to-state crossovers this week but they do have a home finale against Pullman (4-4), the GSL’s fourth-place team.
Prosser’s first two wins in its 5-0 start came against Sunnyside and Zillah, two teams that are vying for state berths this week.
In other CWAC/GSL crossovers, our East Valley (6-3) will host their East Valley (1-8) on Friday and Ellensburg (4-5) will trek to Spokane to face Rogers (3-6) on Saturday.
‘Hounds state champs
Grandview’s girls cross country team earned the Class 2A state academic title with a 4.0 grade-point average. It was one of four perfect marks among the 39 fall champions.
The Greyhounds managed to improve on last year when they won the title with a 3.990 GPA.
Grandview is coached by Brittnee Sanchez, who won a state cross country title for the Greyhounds in 2004.
EHS pair into Hall
Former Ellensburg coaches Jason Stevenson and Eric Idler will be included in the 2022 induction class at the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame ceremony at the Yakima Convention Center on Saturday.
Stevenson coached at Selah for five seasons before taking over at Ellensburg, his alma mater, in 2000 and running the program through 2018. He was a two-time state runner-up for the Bulldogs in 1988 and 1989. Stevenson produced 42 state medalists at Ellensburg.
Idler was an assistant for Stevenson for much of that time and he coached at Richland and Central Washington University.
The other inductees will be Joe Godinho, Steve Hood, Jack Hurd, Tim Owen, Ken Sroka and Tom Tripple. The ceremony will be part of the WSWCA’s annual coaches clinic.
From the sideline
- It didn’t look like Grandview was going to have a game for the Week 10 crossovers until Granger stepped in to offer a Friday matchup. The Spartans are hosting and taking the opportunity to recognize Gary Ely for his 30th year as head coach.
- The West Divisions of the SCAC and EWAC have three teams each in winner-to-state crossovers and the 2 vs. 2 games are rematches. Toppenish beat Connell 27-0 on Oct. 7 and Burbank defeated Kittitas 35-13 on Sept. 16. Toppenish recovered from its 14-13 loss at Naches Valley with its fourth shutout of the season, beating Zillah 21-0.
- Goldendale running back Seth Lucatero turned in his second five-touchdown game of the season last week. The two-time EWAC West champion Timberwolves (7-2) have won five straight and are hosting Tri-Cities Prep (5-4), which gave up 89 points last week to Burbank. Josh Rosbach has 22 touchdowns for Kittitas and Lucatero has 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.