After a couple difficult seasons, East Valley and Allan Sires put together a year to remember.
Last fall, the senior wide receiver caught 41 passes for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to help the Red Devils go 7-3, including a 6-0 start that tripled their win total from the previous two seasons combined. This spring Sires went to Seattle to play in the Cleats vs. Cancer high school football showcase, and he'll cap off his career at the Earl Barden Classic on his home field this Saturday at 1 p.m.
"It's something that works you a little bit harder," Sires said following a practice with the East team Wednesday. "You've got to put more work in really to compete against these guys, and when you have other guys who are also really good, and it's all just the best of the best here, it's really fun."
He said playing alongside receivers like fellow seniors Teegan Hooper and Carson Knautz and junior Reagan Miller, while catching passes from second-team all-CWAC quarterback Garin Gurtler, prepared him well for this level of football. Any one of them seemed capable of leading the offense on any given night. Sires said it just depended on who defenses tried to stop.
Gurtler and Sires developed a strong connection, with highlights that included a 75-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring in a 29-28 win over Ephrata and a 65-yard score to give East Valley the lead for good in a 20-14 win at Selah. Those two served as key leaders for a group of 27 seniors determined to leave their mark on the program.
"I was mainly slot receiver and I ran a lot of inside routes and corner routes," Sires said. "(Gurtler and I) saw each other and we knew if he's going this way, I've gotta do something to get open, and we just had a bond that helped a lot."
A dislocated elbow and shoulder limited Sires earlier in his career, so coaches told him to focus solely on offense as a senior. It paid off and he's hoping to show what he can do one last time by catching every ball that comes his way on Saturday.
Sires' future plans include trade school and an apprenticeship for electrical work in Yakima and the Tri-Cities after he took a class through Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center while at East Valley. But he plans to stay involved with Red Devils football as much as possible, just like he did this spring when he went to practice to help out the freshmen wide receivers.
Pair of Wildcats eager to shine
Toppenish seniors Shane Rivera and Joshua Luna earned plenty of accolades and a spot at Saturday's Earl Barden Classic after playing in the 1A state tournament for the second straight season.
Not bad for two athletes who don't even consider football their primary sport.
Luna, a two-time state champion wrestler at 195 and 220 pounds, won the SCAC West's defensive player of the year award after setting the school record for sacks. Rivera, who's headed to Highline to play basketball with Toppenish quarterback Joshua Perez, earned first-team all-SCAC West honors as a dominant wide receiver.
"Whenever we needed it, Josh always looked my way and then most times I'd come down with a big play," Rivera said. "I'll take my chances over anybody one-on-one."
The pair left a strong legacy at Toppenish, posting a 19-4 record over two seasons and beating rival Zillah twice to win the SCAC West both years. As juniors, they followed up a perfect regular season by going on the road to knock off Mount Baker in the state playoffs before falling to eventual champion Royal.
Plenty of time spent lifting together in the weight room during the offseason helped Luna and Rivera become even closer, strengthening their prowess in their other sports as well. Along with his dominance at defensive tackle, Luna also played left guard and paved the way for running back Timmy Torres, the SCAC West offensive player of the year.
Perez also got an invite to Saturday's game but is unable to attend due to other obligations. Yakima Valley players from 2A/1A/B schools on the East roster also include Prosser linebacker/running back Neo Medrano and Zillah defensive back Cash Layman.
East looks to continue dominance
The importance of a four-game winning streak for the East team isn't lost on Luna and his teammates.
Although Royal won another 1A title, five of the eight teams in the 1B-2A championship games came from west of the Cascades. Luna said the West team always gets first dibs on everything throughout the week, from food to the field where they practice.
"I feel a little disrespected by that so we're going to have to let it be known," Luna said. "We've beat them the last four years and we're looking for five."
Zillah's Zane Delp won the defensive MVP award a year ago as the East routed the West, 36-12.
Double duty
A pair of athletes plan to play in both the All-State baseball series and the Earl Barden Classic this weekend.
Cashmere's Jack Croci plans to line up at wide receiver/defensive back on Saturday before pitching and playing some middle infield on Sunday. Mossyrock's Keegan Kolb is listed as a wide receiver, running back and defensive back for the West team, along with his duties as an outfielder and second baseman for Team Baker.
