A first-year varsity player's moment of brilliance gave an experienced Highland team the spark it needed to overcome some early frustration and take control of its 1A first-round match Friday night.
Shortly after a great touch on a bouncing ball allowed Francisco Silva to create enough space for his first goal, he added a second by directing a low cross from fellow sophomore Jose Perez into the back of the net. That set the tone for a 4-0 win over No. 20 seed Tonasket in front of an energetic Highland crowd.
"I waited for the ball, went a little bit back and just hit it," Silva said. "It motivated me to keep trying and to try to score more and to help our team succeed."
The two young forwards struggled early against Tonasket's high back line and offside trap, which left open a tantalizing amount of space between the Tigers' defenders and goalkeeper Aldo Pacheco. But the No. 4 Scotties couldn't quite perfect their timing and eventually found more success through short, quick passes in the midfield.
At the other end, senior defender Alexis Perez said a lack of communication allowed Tonasket to create some quality chances for an opening goal. Some minor adjustments to cut off angles and better track long runs put Highland's defense in good position to preserve its 12th shutout of the season.
"We knew their keeper was going to play fast and play the long ball to (Aaron Polito)," Alexis Perez said. "So I just told my defenders, 'hey, watch your line, step up, make him step up with you and give him a little space.'"
He also emphasized the importance of keeping possession on clearances, giving midfielders or other defenders a chance to start the Scotties' next attack. An early lead gave Highland a key boost, and Alexis Perez, one of three captains, encouraged his teammates to keep pushing for more.
Although Jose Perez just missed the goal on a breakaway attempt less than a minute into the second half, it sparked a great start punctuated by Yahir Castro's 43rd minute goal. As Highland's confidence grew Tonasket's frustration kept building until it boiled over with two red cards and a penalty kick goal for Jose Perez with about 10 minutes remaining.
"We played well the second half," coach Greg Wagner said. "It got really chippy, but it's part of this game."
He said his players looked a little tight for 15 minutes before Silva's goal helped them loosen up in their first match since beating Wahluke to win a district title last Saturday. They became even more dangerous when the Scotties' forwards began checking to the ball after halftime rather than just trying to run onto long balls behind the defense.
A comfortable margin allowed Wagner to give most of his top players a rest late against the Tigers, who upset No. 13 King's Tuesday in their first-ever state playoff match. Highland must turn around barely 15 hours after the final whistle to play a quarterfinal on its home field against No. 5 Cascade, which beat No. 12 King's Way Christian 4-0 in Friday's first match.
"We just told each other rest, ice, hydrate, eat well," Alexis Perez said. "once you get home, eat well in the morning and just prepare yourself mentally and physically."
The Scotties, who pulled off an upset at Toppenish in last year's 1A quarterfinals, know they can't afford to overlook anyone in their quest for the program's fourth state title. Wagner expects Cascade to offer a big test for Highland's six-match win streak, especially since the Kodiaks snapped No. 1 Quincy's 14-match win streak to win a district title last week.
First half: 1, Highland, Francisco Silva, 15:00; 2, Highland, F. Silva (Perez), 24:00.
Second half: 3, Highland, Yahir Castro, 43:00; 4, Highland, Jose Perez, 72:00.
Saves: Aldo Pacheco (T) 6; Alejandro Silva (H) 1.
