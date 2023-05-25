It’s just a couple hundred yards from Selah’s home field to the annual state softball venue, but the Vikings haven’t been there in four years.
For a program that occupied Carlon Park at the end of May for 10 of the previous 11 years, that’s a drought. But that’ll be over Friday morning.
And coach Bill Harris has a bunch of seniors who can’t wait.
“These seniors have been through a lot,” he said. “Two years ago (with nine sophomores) we were 14-0 but there was no state because of the pandemic. Last year we had some injuries and didn’t make it. So it’s been very gratifying seeing these kids get on a roll.”
On a roll, indeed.
The Vikings enter the Class 2A state tournament with the No. 4 seed and a 13-game win streak. They will be joined in the 16-team field by East Valley as a stout trio of CWAC entries that includes Othello, last year’s state runner-up.
Selah overcame a 2-8 start and the injury loss of standout Izzy Vick.
“We stacked a lot of tough teams (four games against 4A teams) and, honestly, we didn’t play very well and didn’t coach very well,” Harris said. “For a while we worried that we scheduled too hard too soon. But we moved some things around on defense, got it turned around, and the kids started playing with more and more confidence.”
Selah swept Kennewick and West Valley in nonleague play, took two big ones from East Valley, and then dominated the district tournament, winning 15-2, 13-2 and 11-1 — the last one over league champion Othello.
Spearheading the run has been freshman pitcher Avery Brewer, who also leads the team with a .640 batting average. At the core, though, are those determined veterans — all-leaguers Brynn Pendleton, Lauren Thomas, Dilynn Hite and Paige Scoggin are all seniors.
The Vikings (15-8) open Friday at 11 a.m. against No. 13 Enumclaw (16-6) and, if all goes well, a potential all-CWAC quarterfinal would follow against fifth-seeded Othello.
East Valley (16-8) also has a strong senior class and a potent offense, having averaged over 10 runs a game. That includes a 10-3 knockout victory last weekend over an 18-win Shadle Park team that was thought to be a trophy contender.
Even though it didn’t qualify for state last year, coach Dwaine Morrison’s crew has plenty of experience led by seniors Tinley Taylor and Tori Goodell, both three-year all-leaguers. Taylor owns a .548 batting average with nine home runs and 39 RBI. Freshman Tia Ramynke has been the go-to pitcher.
The 14th-seeded Red Devils (16-8) open at 9 a.m. against No. 3 Ridgefield (20-4), which lost only to 4A and 3A teams this season.
Reigning champion Tumwater did not qualify this year, nor did W.F. West, last year’s third-place team. Top-seeded North Kitsap is unbeaten at 21-0 and No. 2 Sedro-Woolley comes in with a 20-3 record and a 12-game win streak.
CLASS 2B: EWAC West MVP Elysa Nash will lead 11th-seeded Kittitas (15-8) into a first-round, loser-out game against No. 6 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (15-6) on Friday at 10 a.m. at Yakima’s Gateway Sports Complex.
At the same time, No. 12 Cle Elum (17-7) will face No. 5 Northwest Christian (20-2). Pe Ell-Willapa Valley is the defending champion.
Warden, the EWAC district champion, is seeded second and has a first-round bye along with the other top three seeds in the 12-team tournament.
CLASS 1B: Sunnyside Christian is making its 12th appearance since 2003 in the eight-team 1B tourney.
The Knights (18-8) have the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Mossyrock (14-7) at noon on Friday.
Liberty Christian (21-0) is the top seed and defending champion.
