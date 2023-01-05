Considering that the last three clashes between Davis and Eisenhower were decided by the final match, Thursday’s outcome was quite a comedown.

A ramped-up bunch of Pirates, led by five seniors, made it that way.

Trailing 12-9 early, Davis ran off 10 straight wins with five pins and sped away for a 57-12 victory in CBBN wrestling, pushing its league record to 3-0. Making it a sweep, Davis’ girls started the crosstown showdown with a 61-12 win over the Cadets.

The first of those five seniors, Jesus Alcala, took the mat for his third city rivalry and he set the tone in the third match at 120 pounds, earning a pin midway through the third period.

“This is our rival and our mentality was just to come out here and put points on the board,” said Alcala, who finished 3-0 in the series with wins as a junior and sophomore. “Having the match here on our mat, we wanted to show our school what it is. We all competed really well.”

Most notably Jesus’ brother, Jacob. The 138-pound sophomore was paired with Eisenhower’s state-ranked senior Jose Olivera, who was also looking to finish his career 3-0 in the city series. But with takedowns in the first and third periods, Alcala pulled out a 5-2 victory.

“Jacob had a really good match and kept the momentum going for us,” Jesus said. “That was tough work against a senior. That was big for us.”

Following Jacob’s upset, Davis’ second senior on the mat was Miguel Juarez, who kept the home crowd in a good mood with a thriller at 145. After Juarez built a 7-2 lead early in the second period, Ike’s Greysen Sartain charged back to within 7-6 in the opening moments of the third. But Juarez regrouped and suddenly caught Sartain on his back for a pin at 4:21.

All five of the Pirates’ seniors won impressively. After Alcala and Juarez, Eliseo Lucatero (pin at 170), Rigo Chavez (pin at 195) and Kristian Badillo (major decision at 220) did their part as leaders of the team.

After receiving a forfeit at 106, Eisenhower’s lone win came from Will Chichenoff, who earned a fall at 126. Chichenoff, a senior who competed for Davis in this series as a freshman, ranks fourth in the state at 132 in Class 4A.

Davis has yet to face Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Sunnyside in league duals and will host the CBBN district tournament on Feb. 4.

The Pirates also saw their girls squad improve to 3-0 in league, all three coming in runaways. Haliyah Yanez (125), Rihanna Chavez (135) and Gabriella Sanchez (170) recorded pins for Davis, which had wrestlers at all but two weights. They will compete at a tournament in Kelso on Saturday.

DAVIS BOYS 57, EISENHOWER 12

106: Jacen Reyes (E) for. 113: Jose Sanchez (D) d. Frankie Redfield, 9-2. 120: Jesus Alcala (D) p. Francisco Sanchez, 5:00. 126: Will Chichenoff (E) p. Valente Prado, 2:59. 132: Isai Perez (D) md. Manuel Martinez, 11-3. 138: Jacob Alcala (D) d. Jose Olivera, 5-2. 145: Miguel Juarez (D) p. Greysen Sartain, 4:21. 152: Ben Badillo (D) d. Alberto Navarro, 8-5. 160: Michael Sowers (D) p. Carlos Galvan, 0:32. 170: Eliseo Lucatero (D) p. John Cunningham, 1:52. 182: Ramon Mendoza (D) md. Leremiah Lau Papa, 15-4. 195: Rigo Chavez (D) p. Victor Mejia, 4:48. 220: Kristian Badillo (D) md. Danny Machuca, 10-2. 285: Miguel Galvez (D) p. Aaron Chavez, 5:36.

DAVIS GIRLS 61, EISENHOWER 12

135: Rihanna Chavez (D) p. Evageline Knerr, 1:20. 140: Alyssa Lee (E) p. Abby Torres, 3:24. 145: Jackie Salazar Chavez (D) for. 155: Shealynn Spino (E) p. Melanni Suarez, 0:28. 170: Gabriella Sanchez (D) p. Vanessa Morales, 3:58. 190: Giannah Sowers (D) for. 235: No match. 100: Cynthia Ramos (D) for. Savannah Espinoza (D) for. 110: Gisel Trevino (D) for. 115: Emily Arreola (D) for. 120: Eva Calixtro (D) d. Mia Ramos, 7-3. 125: Haliyah Yanez (D) p. Miranda Marquez, 2:58. 130: Jazmine Wallace (D) md. Andrea Garcia, 19-7.