A three-sport athlete since his earliest days, Michael Ray knew he would have to choose just one for college. Heading into his busy senior year at Selah, he did.
"I've always been a natural fit for lacrosse and I've always loved playing," he said. "My plan was to play four years in college, got some good offers, and I was really excited about that."
Only one thing could change that plan. One specific thing.
Football and a family legacy.
Early next month, Ray will depart for the University of Montana and be a preferred walk-on in Missoula, where his father Jason attended high school and was a nose guard for the Grizzlies in the 1980s.
"It was really on a whim that I sent film to Montana," he admitted. "I was so set on lacrosse, but I thought it was worth a shot so I sent in football film and wrestling and lacrosse stuff to show what else I could do. With my dad playing there, our family would make trips every year for games and I grew up with it. If I was going to college for football, Montana is the only place I'd go. And all of a sudden, the opportunity was there."
With his hectic athletic schedule being what it is, Ray got word of Montana's offer just before the finals of a wrestling tournament in January. Ray's hierarchy of sports may have put wrestling third but he competed like a specialist, placing fifth in the Class 2A heavyweight bracket at Mat Classic with a 33-5 season record.
After that winter season, when the Vikings placed second at state, Ray returned to lacrosse and was captain and MVP of the Vikings' club team in the spring. In the summer seasons he has played on a westside select team and the Shred Thread elite team based in Alabama. Ray plays the attack position and is adept at causing all sorts of match-up trouble.
"I've always loved the tactics and physicality of the game," explained the 6-foot-3 Ray, who began playing in third grade. "I've been good at lowering my shoulder and using my body type and style to bring pressure and create shots. I'm not afraid to get in there and mix it up — that's the fun part of it."
But now, after 10 years of competing in three sports, it's all about football.
And last month's Earl Barden Classic was an ideal chance to bring that singular focus. Ray played center for an East squad that dominated the line of scrimmage and cruised to a 36-12 victory. The two-way all-CWAC lineman earned first-team honors at offensive tackle, where he also started as a junior. But for the Barden all-star game — and college — it's in the middle at center.
"I played center as a sophomore and before that, but had to move outside when our bigger guys graduated," he said. "Center comes more natural to me, and I'm not the biggest lineman you've ever seen. I'm usually 270, 275 (pounds) for football, I get down to 260 for wrestling, and then I lose another 10 for lacrosse."
Ray expects to redshirt this fall, knowing that "I definitely need to get a little bigger," he said. "But I can still be on the scout team and pay my dues. It'll be a grind and a lot of work but my goal is to make that team and be a part of the program."
One of the nation's top FCS programs, Montana was 10-3 last year, opening with a 13-7 win at Washington and including a 57-41 playoff victory over Big Sky Conference rival Eastern Washington. But the elite level of the Grizzlies isn't so much the lure as the family ties.
Jason Ray, who has a lifetime memory of blocking two punts against archrival Montana State, was voted the team's top defensive lineman as a sophomore in 1986 and most inspirational in each of the two following years. After college football, Jason transitioned to rugby and competed internationally. Moving to the Valley, he coached the men's rugby team at Central Washington University in 1990s and early 2000s.
"I've always been involved in sports, doing football, wrestling and lacrosse for 10 years, and my dad has a lot to do with that," Michael said. "Going to Montana, I know that's a lot to live up to. But it's exciting, too, for my family. We'll have fun with it."
