FEDERAL WAY — Two career bests, two second-place medals and two relay legs. Saturday was a busy day for Izzy Vick.
The Selah senior scored 34 points as a runner-up in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle finals, leading the Vikings to seventh place in the Class 2A-1A state swimming championships at the King County Aquatic Center.
Vick clocked 24.67 seconds in the 50 free, lowering her school record while recording the seventh-fastest time in Valley history. She doubled back quickly with a time of 55.70 in the 100 free.
Selah, which tallied 98 points, got a seventh-place finish in the 200 medley and picked up points by winning the B final in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.
Ellensburg senior Emily Holt placed fifth in the 100 free and anchored the Bulldogs to sixth in the 400 free relay, which broke four minutes for the first time at 3:59.62.
SATURDAY'S FINALS
Class 4A
200 IM: 14, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 2:22.85.
Class 2A-1A
Top teams: Sammamish 305, Anacortes 227, Enumclaw 183, Pullman 180. Local: 7, Selah 98; 12, Ellensburg 61; East Valley 5.5, Grandview 4, Toppenish 4.
200 medley relay: 7, Selah (Flowers, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:00.33; 14, Ellensburg (Keller, Fredrickson, Holloway, Child) 2:07.02; 15, Grandview (Mireles, Alvarez, VanTress, Grant) 2:10.97.
50 free: 2, Izzy Vick (Selah) 24.67; 10, Emily Holt (Ell) 26.33.
100 fly: 11, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 1:04.81; 13, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:04.91.
100 free: 2, Izzy Vick (Selah) 55.70; 5, Emily Holt (Ell) 57.15; 14, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:00.16.
200 free relay: 9, Selah (Strand, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 1:49.68; 13, Ellensburg (Rice, Fredrickson, Dick, Holt) 1:52.63.
100 breast: 16, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:16.99.
400 free relay: 6, Ellensburg (Holloway, Rice, Child, Holt) 3:59.62; 9, Selah (Goin, Cavanaugh, Espinoza-Coleman, Strand) 4:07.94.
