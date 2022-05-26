TACOMA — Selah's boys continue to own the 1,600-meter race at the state track and field championships.
And now, thanks to Cooper Quigley, the Vikings also own the meet record.
Showing peak form while slashing over four seconds off his best and dominating his showdown with Sehome's Zack Munson, Quigley powered away to win the Class 2A 1,600 final in 4 minutes, 8.89 seconds on Thursday at Mount Tahoma High School.
Dropping to third in Valley history, the Arizona signee broke the 10-year-old 2A meet record of 4:10.79.
Quigley wasn't alone on a dazzling night of miles for Valley runners as Ellensburg's Kate Laurent missed a 2A title by a fraction of a second but still dipped below five minutes for the first time and Eisenhower's Isabela Alvarado placed third in the 4A girls race, also with a career best.
In the field events, Prosser senior Halle Wright made the most of her only season in the sport by winning the 2A high jump.
With Quigley's decisive win, Selah has captured this race in four of the last five state meets with victories from Brigham Cardon (2016, 2017) and Daniel Callahan (2018). In 2019, Selah's Shea Mattson was second in the 1,600 as a junior and unable to take another shot in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Quigley surged away over the final 300 meters from Munson, who was second in 4:13.95.
"There were some nerves, definitely, but I've been confident in my training for the past couple weeks," Quigley said of the season's first meeting with Munson, who came in with a best of 4:11. "The plan was to settle in behind the leaders and then on the last lap go whenever I felt good. I felt good enough to go with 400 left, but I waited a little longer and just hammered it home."
They will go their separate ways from here with Munson in the 3,200 and Quigley in the 800.
"This feels pretty amazing," he added. "Just knowing that all the hard work paid off. This is what I've been training for ever since I started running as a little boy. I've always had my sights set on it."
Wright, who's headed to Idaho State for basketball, didn't miss at her first five heights and made 5-3 on her second attempt for the win. She took three cracks at a career-best 5-5. Heather Vanderbeek of Sedro-Woolley was second at 5-2.
Laurent's bid for a title came up .14 short to Shelton's Alauna Carstens, but she shattered Ellensburg's school record with a 10-second personal best of 4:58.48. The Idaho signee toppled Leah Holmgren's EHS record of 5:03.85 from 2019.
In the 4A girls 1,600, Alvarado dropped her best to 4:55.76 for third place, good for fifth-fastest in Valley history and the best ever for a junior. She will compete in Friday's 800 prelims.
"My goal was a personal best, which I got, but I really wanted the school record," said Alvarado, who missed that by just over a second. "The last lap was a little hectic, but I tried my hardest."
Quigley, Alvarado and Laurent all returned later in the evening to help their 4x400 teams qualify for Saturday's finals. Selah's boys dropped down to 3:28.26, Eisenhower's girls clocked 4:03.30 and Ellensburg's girls timed 4:12.19.
