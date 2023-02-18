FEDERAL WAY — One day after shattering a pair of records, Charles Hudson lowered his mark once again to capture a second straight 50-yard freestyle title Saturday at King County Aquatics Center.
The senior's winning time of 21.04 put him nearly a half second ahead of his competitors and shaved .03 seconds off of his all-time Valley record. Zillah's Ian Muffett cruised to a state title by swimming a personal-best 58.32 in the 100 breaststroke, good for second all-time in the Valley and almost 1.5 seconds ahead of everyone else in the pool.
Hudson shot up to the top of the Valley's leaderboard Friday, surpassing Erik Feldmann's time of 21.11 in 2019 as well as the old Selah school record of 21.25 set by Hudson's coach, Zach Schab in 2007. Just two events later, Hudson swam a personal-best 47.59 — .36 seconds better than his Friday prelim time — to finish third in the 100 free.
Muffett took third in the 100 fly with a time of 53.79, more than four seconds behind the state record time of 49.25 by Quincy's Trenten Calloway. Toppenish Emiliano Zuniga swam a 56.55, good enough for eighth place.
Selah's relays, anchored by Hudson, finished 10th in the 200 medley and eighth in the 200 free. That helped the Vikings take 10th overall with 72 points, second to only 2A champion Pullman among schools east of the Cascades.
West Valley Gabe Cardenas took 15th with a time of 1:01.54 as the Valley's lone representative on the final day of the 4A meet.
Individual results: 4A — 100 breast: 15. Gabe Cardenas (WV), 1:01.54. 2A-1A — 200 medley relay: 10. Selah (Juan De Dios Ramirez, Otis Peace, Joshua Strand, Charles Hudson) 1:46.90. 50 free: 1. Hudson (S) 21.04. 100 fly: 3. Ian Muffett (Zillah) 53.79; 8. Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 56.55; 15. Alex Alejo (East Valley) 59.03. 100 free: 3. Hudson (S) 47.59. 200 free relay: 8. Selah (De Dios Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:35.50; 11. Prosser (Ethan Felicetti, Johann Rude, Gabe Petroff, Blaze Hoffman) 1:38.49; 16. East Valley (Jake Brandt, Dallas De Blasio, Logan Jones, James Field) 1:40.95. 100 breast: 1. Ian Muffett (Z) 58.32. 400 free relay: 16. Prosser (Felicetti, Jacob McKee, Petroff, Hoffman) 4:07.83.
