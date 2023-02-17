FEDERAL WAY — Charles Hudson finally caught his coach — and everybody else — in the last competition of his high school career on Friday.
On the first day of the Class 2A-1A state swimming championships, the Selah senior crushed his previous best and set an all-time Valley record in the 50-yard freestyle prelims, clocking 21.07 seconds in the fast waters of the King County Aquatic Center.
First things first: Hudson surpassed Selah's 16-year-old school record held by Zack Schab, the Vikings' head coach for boys and girls. Schab was the 3A-2A state champion in the 50 free, timing 21.25 in 2007.
But Hudson not only jumped Schab on the Valley's all-time list, he went right to the top, overtaking the previous record of 21.11 set by West Valley's Erik Feldmann in 2019.
Hudson will aim to repeat his state title in Saturday's finals, where the second-best qualifying time was 21.75. He also qualified second in the 100 free prelims in a career-best 47.95. That's still shy of Schwab's Selah record of 47.46.
Saturday's finals will be a busy day for Hudson, who anchored the Vikings to the sixth-best time in the 200 free relay.
The top eight qualifiers compete in Saturday's A finals while the next eight swim in the B finals.
Zillah senior Ian Muffett qualified fourth in the 100 butterfly (54.33) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.15). Two swimmers were in the 59s of the 100 breast prelims, and while Muffett clocked 1:00.15 he owns a season best of 58.96.
Toppenish's Emiliano Zuniga will join Muffett in the 100 fly A final.
West Valley's Gabe Cardenas made the 4A B final in the 100 breast, slicing over three seconds off his previous best.
Saturday's 4A finals begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 2A-1A session at 1:15 p.m.
FRIDAY'S PRELIMS
Class 4A
100 breast: 15, Gabe Cardenas (West Valley), 1:01.16.
Class 2A-1A
200 medley relay: 10, Selah (De Dios Ramirez, Peace, Strand, Hudson) 1:48.07.
200 IM: 18, Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 2:15.61.
50 free: 1, Charles Hudson (Selah) 21.07.
100 fly: 4, Ian Muffett (Zillah) 54.33; 6, Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 56.06; 16, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 59.14.
100 free: 2, Charles Hudson (Selah) 47.95.
500 free: 16, James Field (East Valley) 5:26.41.
200 free relay: 6, Selah (De Dios Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:34.70; 11, Prosser (Felicetti, Rude, Petroff, Hoffman) 1:38.74; 16, East Valley (Brandt, De Blasio, Jones, Field) 1:41.68.
100 breast: 4, Ian Muffett (Zillah) 1:00.15; 17, James Field (East Valley) 1:07.42.
400 free relay: 16, Prosser (Felicetti, McKee, Petroff, Hoffman) 3:46.35.
