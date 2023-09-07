A trip to West Valley showed Selah it's capable of competing with a top 4A program and gave the Rams some valuable experience against quality competition before they try to defend their CBBN title.
West Valley started strong and ended up finally breaking a scoreless draw in the 50th minute, when Gigi Doucette found herself in the right spot off a deflection and finished well from outside the box. But Selah controlled play for much of the night and created the better chances, especially in the second half, which featured a 35-yard free kick goal by Adley Franklin to force a 1-1 draw.
Coach Josh Koreski said the Vikings grew more comfortable throughout the match as a result of trying out some new strategies designed to maximize their talent in the center of their midfield. Second-team All-CWAC selections Adley Franklin and Kennedy Cobb have joined forces with Ale Salcedo, the first-team center back from last season who's moved up into a new role.
"She's disciplined," Koreski said of Salcedo. "She's amazing to coach. She's always listening to what we have to say and every day, she just shows up and wants to get better."
Meanwhile, West Valley's working to fill a big hole in the center of its midfield left by CBBN offensive player of the year Kendall Moore, who's immediately stepped into a starting spot as a freshman at Eastern Washington. They're all adjusting to first-year coach Jason Bakker, whose daughter Kara played for Selah last season and is awaiting an appeal of the WIAA's decision to rule her ineligible for her junior season.
First-team All-CBBN forward Jes Lizotte returns to give West Valley some firepower up top, although she'll occasionally drop back into the midfield. Gigi Doucette's back in that attacking midfielder role after earning second-team All-CBBN honors last season, and she understands it's her responsibility to help players with less varsity experience like sophomores Avah Farias and Joy Lally.
"I just try to not necessarily coach them but if they don’t know what they’re doing, just help them around and be positive," Doucette said. "Make them comfortable and be there for them."
She said the Rams played their best when they stayed calm against Selah's pressure, which forced several bad passes and created plenty of goalscoring opportunities. The Vikings took control late in the first half and then hit the crossbar twice after halftime, including once on a penalty kick about three minutes before Franklin's goal.
Both teams picked up wins on Tuesday, when West Valley beat Ellensburg 5-2 and Franklin's late goal lifted Selah to a 2-1 win over Eastmont. They'll continue their tough nonleague schedules this weekend when West Valley travels to face defending CWAC champion East Valley and Selah takes a trip across the mountains for a match against defending 2A champion Columbia River.
"The girls are confident and they understand what we’re looking for," Koreski said. "It doesn't matter what system we play in. No. 1 is the girls always know we're going to go out there and be 110%."
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, WV, Gigi Doucette, 50:00; 2, Selah, Adley Franklin (free kick), 64:00.
Saves: Sarah Russell (S) 4; Gracyn Cantrell (WV) 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.