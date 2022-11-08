SELAH — After last Saturday’s five-set semifinal setback to Ephrata, Selah’s volleyball team entered this week needing to win three straight elimination matches to qualify for next week’s Class 2A state tournament.
The Vikings took the first step Tuesday night.
Powered by 29 combined kills from senior Taylor Kieser and freshman Madilynn Shurtleff, Selah swept Othello 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 in the loser-out round of the CWAC district tournament at Carl Kellman Gym.
Another ninth-grader, Emilee Nelson-Hawkins, was 19-for-20 serving with 16 assists. Kieser and Maddy Miller triggered the offense as well with 13 and 11 assists, respectively.
The district finals will be played Thursday at Ellensburg and Selah will face Prosser, a 3-0 winner over Grandview, at 5 p.m. The championship match between Ellensburg and Ephrata will follow at 7.
The winner of the Selah-Prosser match moves on to Saturday’s CWAC/GSL crossovers and will play at Pullman for a shot at state. Selah swept Prosser in both their league meetings.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 7 perfect passes, 13 digs; Madi McNett 1 block, 3 kills, 2 digs; Emily Hutchinson 9-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 block, 7 kills, 4 digs; Taylor Kieser 8-8 serving, 3 blocks, 19 kills, 8 digs, 13 assists; Citlali Bautista 3-3 serving; Maddy Miller 1 ace, 3 pp, 6 digs, 11 assists; Ana Hrle 1 block, 1 kill, 1 dig; Kylee Huntley 1 kill, 2 digs; Madilynn Shurtleff 18-18 serving, 10 kills, 3 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 19-20 serving, 1 ace, 6 digs, 16 assists.
PROSSER 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Lay’lee Dixon and Kambree Blair combined for 21 kills, four blocks and eight aces as the sixth-seeded Mustangs eliminated the Greyhounds 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.
Blair also had 13 digs while Kendra Groeneveld contributed 30 assists and 15 digs for Prosser, which advances to play Selah in a loser-out match Thursday at 5 p.m. at Ellensburg
Prosser highlights: Lay’lee Dixon 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces; Kambree Blair 10 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces, 13 digs; Julianna Phillips 8 kills, 5 blocks; Kendra Groeneveld 30 assists, 15 digs; 1 block, 1 ace; Adriana Milanez 16 digs, 1 ace, 8 perfect passes; Autumn Burns 9 digs, 4 pp; Auslyn Schab 7 digs; Bella Peal 3 aces.
