District titles, long win streaks and strong RPI numbers gave Selah and Naches Valley exactly what they hoped for — a No. 1 seed in the state baseball playoffs.
With a 16-game win streak and CWAC district title, Selah (20-2) received the top seed for the 2A state bracket announced by the WIAA on Sunday.
Naches Valley, which won its 13th straight game on Saturday in winning SCAC district championship, is No. 1 in the 1A tournament.
Sites and times for Saturday's four-team regional brackets, which include first round and quarterfinal games, will be announced later.
Selah's first-round opponent will be No. 16 Steilacoom with Clarkston and Fife in the same 2A quarterfinal bracket.
Naches Valley will face No. 16 King's Way Christian in the first round with the winner to take on either Bellevue Christian or Tenino.
Fresh off its CBBN district victory, West Valley (18-3) received a No. 6 seed in 4A and is paired with No. 11 Sumner in the first round. The Rams' regional includes Mount Si and No. 3 Richland.
Grandview (10-12) has a No. 15 seed and will play No. 2 Tumwater in the first round of 2A, and Toppenish (17-5) earned a No. 11 seed in 1A and will play No. 6 Deer Park.
Cle Elum (22-2) received a No. 6 seed in 2B and will play No. 11 Adna, and No. 6 Sunnyside Christian and No. 11 Riverside Christian will meet in the first round of 1B on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER: Davis (14-4) drew a No. 13 seed for the 4A state tournament and will play a first-round match on Tuesday at No. 4 Curtis at 7 p.m.
CWAC district champion East Valley (14-2-2) is No. 8 in 2A and will host No. 9 Bellingham on either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Highland (18-2), the SCAC district champion, is a No. 4 seed in 1A and will host either Tonasket or King's on Friday.
