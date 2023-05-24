With more than two dozen final-four berths between them, the state baseball semifinals are darn near a routine for the Selah and Naches Valley baseball teams.
Heck, it’s even familial.
The Vikings, the Class 2A’s top seed who last weekend outscored their regional foes 17-0, return to the final four for the 15th time under Hall of Fame coach Mike Archer, who’s in his 28th season atop the program.
He’s assisted by brother Rob, who handles the pitching staff, sons Brooks and Dak – both former standouts for the Viks – and former minor leaguer Eric Hull and Chris Keller, also Selah alums. The younger assistants all earned top-four trophies with Dak also being a key player on Selah’s first championship team in 2016.
The Vikings (21-2), back in the semifinals for the first time since taking the title in 2019, are the only team that has more trips to the final four than the Rangers, No. 1 in 1A.
Naches Valley, the 2014 champions when last in the final four, is guided by Jake Fife. The seventh-year coach helped the Vikings to two trips to the semis in the late 2000s under his uncle’s guidance.
Despite his relatively young age, Fife follows a similar back-in-the-day style influenced greatly by the Selah head man.
“I would definitely consider myself old school and I was pretty damn fortunate to play under Coach Archer,” Fife said. “We’re hard-nosed, that’s our brand and how we play.”
The top-seeded Rangers (23-2) enter the final four having won 15 straight and ripped through the SCAC West with an 8-0 mark, outscoring opponents 98-7.
Naches Valley’s missteps came at Selah and in the second game of a doubleheader against Montesano. The Rangers and Bulldogs (22-3) meet in Friday’s 1 p.m. semifinal at Bellingham’s Joe Martin Stadium.
Third-seeded Klahowya and No. 7 Cedar Park Christian of Bothell open the semifinals at 10.
“The biggest thing with us is sticking to our game and not to worry too much about our opponent and we will have a chance,” Fifes.
That formula worked in Saturday’s regional at Parker Faller Field, where Naches Valley ousted 16th-seeded King’s Way Christian 3-1 before dispatching defending champion and No. 9 Bellevue Christian 6-3 behind the complete-game pitching performances of juniors Luke Jenkins and Andrew Boyer.
Fellow 11th-grader Ty Moore, the SCAC West’s player of the year, had three hits, scored three runs and stole a pair of bases in addition to catching the two gems in summer-like weather.
The trip to semis comes a year after the Rangers fell in the first round of state as the eighth seed.
“The thing for us is that we’re a year older and more mature, and we’re mentally tougher,” Fife said. “We got that taste last year and we’re relying on pitching and defense.”
The Vikings followed a similar route to their victories Saturday at Archer Field.
Selah, which won its ninth consecutive CWAC regular-season title, played error-free ball with Carter Seely (11 strikeouts, one walk in 6 1/3 innings) and Eian Peralta (complete game one-hitter with no walks) tossing a pair of gems.
Offensively, the Vikings took what Steilacoom and Fife gave them. Against the Sentinels, that was a station-to-station approach against the 16th seed’s top starter in the 9-0 victory with first baseman Ryan Bair driving in five runs, including two on one sacrifice. They followed that by playing the waiting game against the Trojans, whose pitchers struggled to find the strike zone and issued 16 walks, in an 8-0 victory.
“From the first week of practice and leaving the field saying, ‘oh, my God, we’ve got a helluva lot of work to do,’ to now, the kids have been focused,” said Archer, noting that the Vikings have played their best baseball of the year the past two weeks, including 10-running rival Ellensburg in the district championship May 9.
The trip to Bellingham is a role reversal for the Vikings, who were able to make the short trip to Yakima County Stadium for their recent run of 2A success beginning in the mid-2000s. Selah caps Friday’s action against fifth-seeded Lynden (19-6), which is less than 20 miles from Bellingham, at 7.
No matter, Archer said. The busy and successful summer seasons should provide a hint of what to expect this weekend. The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak and Yakima Valley Peppers, for whom many of Selah’s players compete after the high school season, won the Senior and Junior state crowns, respectively, in 2022.
“We’re good with going on the road, it’s part of the experience and the fun,” Archer said. “Because of the Pap and the Peppers, they should be able to relax and play at a higher level because they’ve been there.”
No. 3 W.F. West and defending champion Tumwater, seeded second, play in the first 2A semifinal at 4.
The 1A championship is slated to start at 4 p.m. Saturday with the 2A final following at 7.
