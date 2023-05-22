With a No. 4 seed and 13-game win streak, Selah will open the Class 2A state softball tournament against Enumclaw on Friday at Carlon Park.
The Vikings, who won the CWAC district title on May 16, will face a 13th-seeded Hornets team at 11 a.m. Selah is in the same quarterfinal bracket with No. 5 Othello.
East Valley received a No. 14 seed and will open at 9 a.m. against No. 3 Ridgefield. The 16-team tournament, which has North Kitsap as its top seed, will continue through Saturday.
Naches Valley is headed to Richland's Columbia Playfields for the 12-team 1A state tournament. The ninth-seeded Rangers open Friday against No. 8 Cashmere at 3 p.m.
The Valley has three teams in the 2B and 1B tournaments at Yakima's Gateway Sports Complex.
Kittitas and Cle Elum both open Friday at 10 a.m. with the 11th-seeded Coyotes taking on No. 6 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley while the No. 12 Warriors play No. 5 Northwest Christian on the 2B fields.
Sunnyside Christian received a No. 3 seed for the eight-team 1B tournament and will face No. 6 Mossyrock on Friday at noon.
For complete brackets, visit www.wiaa.com
