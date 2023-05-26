SELAH — All the momentum of a 13-game win streak ran into two obstacles on Friday for Selah's softball team.
First came a pitcher the Vikings' potent offense couldn't solve, then came a deficit they couldn't quite recover from.
East Valley encountered similar issues and by the end of the long, tough opening day at the Class 2A state tournament, both the Vikings and Red Devils saw their season come to an end at Carlon Park.
The fourth-seeded Vikings were stymied in the opening round by Enumclaw sophomore Alyssa Harris, who threw a three-hitter and struck out the first nine batters she faced in a 4-0 victory. Harris finished with 14 strikeouts without a walk and was also 2-for-4 with a double for the 13th-seeded Hornets.
That dropped Selah into the loser-out bracket and into an elimination game against CWAC rival Othello, which had swept the Vikings in two league games but then fell 11-1 to Selah in the district championship on May 16.
The Huskies built an 8-3 lead before holding to escape with an 8-7 victory. The Vikings scored two in the bottom of the sixth and another two in the seventh before succumbing to end their season at 15-10.
Selah roughed up Othello starter Persayis Garza for seven runs and 10 hits, but she made up for it by going 4-for-4 with a double, home run and six RBI.
Avery Brewer and Dilynn Hite both homered for the Vikings, and Lauren Thomas was 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Third-seeded Ridgefield rode the arm of Elizabeth Peery to an 11-3 opening-round win over East Valley. Peery threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts. EV's Tinley Taylor hit her 10th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth inning.
The Red Devils then ran into a tough, sixth-seeded Port Angeles team in the loser-out bracket and fell 10-0 to complete their season at 16-10.
Othello remained in the tournament but barely, following its victory over Selah with an 11-10 win over Sedro-Woolley. The Huskies need to win two loser-out games to reach the final for third and fourth.
Othello 8, Selah 7 — Highlights: Persayis Garza (O) CG, 7 IP, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, 4-4, 2b, HR, 6 RBI; Avery Brewer (S) 5.1 IP, 7 ER, 5 BB, 7 K, 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 RBI; Lauren Thomas (S) 3-4, 2 RBI; Dilynn Hite (S) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 1-4, 2b, run, RBI.
Enumclaw 4, Selah 0 — Highlights: Alyssa Harris (E) CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 0 BB, 14 K, 2-4, 2b; Alyssa Neal (E) 3-4, RBI; Belia Aubrey (E) 1-4, solo HR; Taylor Schneider (E) 2-3, solo HR; Brynn Pendleton (S) 1-3, sb; Avery Brewer (S) CG, 7 IP, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.
Ridgefield 11, East Valley 3 — Highlights: Tinley Taylor (EV) 1-3, HR, run, 2 RBI; Madi Morrison (EV) 1-3, 2b, RBI; Tori Goodell (EV) run, sb; Madeline Smith (R) 4-4, 2b, HR, 4 RBI; Elizabeth Peery (R) CG, 7 IP, 2 hits, 1 BB, 10 K.
Port Angeles 10, East Valley 0 — Highlights: Heidi Leitz (PA) CG, 5 IP, 1 hit, 3 BB, 5 K; Natalie Robinson (PA) 2-3, 2 HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Sophiya Castaneda (EV) 1-2, sb.
CLASS 2B
KITTITAS, CLE ELUM ELIMINATED: At Gateway Sports Complex, the higher seeds prevailed in Friday's loser-out round as No. 6 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, the defending champion, defeated No. 11 Kittitas 11-1 and No. 5 Northwest Christian beat No. 12 Cle Elum 11-0.
Kittitas finished 15-9 while Cle Elum ended up 17-8.
It was a tough day for the EWAC as league and district champion Warden, seeded second, fell to No. 7 Forks 10-5 in the quarterfinals. The Cougars play Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in a loser-out game on Saturday.
Saturday's 10 a.m. semifinals feature Okanogan vs. Forks and Ocosta vs. Adna.
CLASS 1B
KNIGHTS STILL ALIVE: At Gateway Sports Complex, third-seeded Sunnyside Christian battled for a 6-5 victory over No. 6 Mossyrock in Friday's quarterfinals in the eight-team tournament.
The Knights then fell 14-3 to No. 2 Inchelium in the semifinals and remain alive for a shot at third place.
Sunnyside Christian (19-9) will play No. 5 Almira-Coulee-Hartline in a loser-out game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The winner will then play for third and fourth at 3:15. The Knights beat ACH 11-10 in district play last week.
Top-seeded and defending champion Liberty Christian will play Inchelium for the title at 3 p.m.
