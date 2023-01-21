Let the tapering begin.

With district races less than two weeks away, boys swimmers hit the waters at Lions Pool for the Yakima Valley Championships on Saturday — the last big event before the postseason arrives.

While Selah's Charles Hudson and Zillah's Ian Muffett made their final appearances at Lions impressive as seniors, the Valley was well represented with five programs producing victories.

Hudson's sprint sweep in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and anchor leg on the winning 200 free relay led the Vikings to the team title with 286 points. Winning the day's first event in the 200 medley relay, West Valley went on to finish second with 243 points.

Hudson won his specialties, clocking 22.30 seconds in the 50 free and 51.66 in the 100 free, and then brought Selah home in the 200 free relay in 1:41.67.

Selah sophomore Juan De Dios Ramirez won the 200 individual medley, joined Hudson on the 200 free relay and placed second in the 100 back. The Vikings capped their day winning the 400 free relay.

Muffett took care of his business, capturing the 100 fly in close to a season best and then winning the 100 breast in 1:04.37.

East Valley's emerging program, which came up for third with 229 points, got a pair of victories from freshmen Logan Jones in the 200 free (2:10.78) and James Field in the 500 free (5:38.07). Both were season-best times.

Toppenish senior Emiliano Zuniga edged De Dios Ramirez, 1:03.84 to 1:04.31, for the win in the 100 back.

The CBBN district meet will be held in Moses Lake on Feb. 3-4 while the Eastern Washington 2A-1A regional is in Pullman.

The top two placers from the CBBN meet advance to the 4A state championships in Federal Way while only the 2A-1A winners automatically qualify.

Team scores: Selah 286, West Valley 243, East Valley 229, Prosser 190, Toppenish 146, Eisenhower 59, Davis 35, Zillah 32, Sunnyside 17, Grandview 13, Naches Valley 11.

Top six placers

200 medley relay: West Valley (Rossmeisl, G. Cardenas, Anderson, L. Cardenas) 1:53.73, Selah 1:54.93, East Valley 1:56.10, Toppenish 1:57.98, Prosser 1:59.32, Selah 2:16.77.

200 free: Logan Jones (EV) 2:10.78, Cayden Halverson (Se) 2:13.21, Eli Krueger (WV) 2:22.88, Trevor Kreps (P) 2:24.27, Jacob Goin (WV) 2:27.61, Jacob McKee (P) 2:28.51.

200 IM: Juan De Dios Ramirez (Se) 2:20.86, Alex Alejo (EV) 2:23.44, Robert Bjur (T) 2:30.03, Blake McCabe (WV) 2:37.89, John Curtis (NV) 2:37.97, Dallas De Blasio (EV) 2:42.34.

50 free: Charles Hudson (Se) 22.30, Jake Brandt (EV) 24.61, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 24.71, Gabe Petroff (P) 25.28, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 25.55, Johan Rude (P) 25.85.

100 fly: Ian Muffett (Z) 55.83, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 59.71, Alex Alejo (EV) 1:01.45, Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:02.72, Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:08.83, Joshua Strand (Se) 1:08.83.

100 free: Charles Hudson (Se) 51.66, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 54.26, Gabe Petroff (P) 56.91, Blaze Hoffman (P) 56.97, Jake Brandt (EV) 57.38, Trevor Kreps (P) 1:01.58.

500 free: James Field (EV) 5:38.07, Eli Krueger (WV) 6:29.86, Sam Roy (Ike) 6:30.10, Cayden Halverson (Se) 6:33.72, Nico Ramos (T) 6:37.50, Jacob McKee (P) 7:18.30.

200 free relay: Selah (De Dios Ramirez, Strand, Halverson, Hudson) 1:41.67, West Valley 1:45.17, East Valley 1:45.99, Toppenish 1:46.64, Prosser 1:59.26, Selah 2:02.58.

100 back: Emiliano Zuniga (T) 1:03.84, Juan De Dios Ramirez (Se) 1:04.31, Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:04.88, Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:07.24, Robert Bjur (T) 1:10.21, Kameron Palmer (Se) 1:12.54.

100 breast: Ian Muffett (Z) 1:04.37, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:07.88, James Field (EV) 1:09.38, Dallas De Blasio (EV) 1:14.68, Johan Rude (P) 1:15.63, Luke Cardenas (WV) 1:16.22.

400 free relay: Selah (Ozanich, Halverson, Palmer, Mullinax) 4:20.75, West Valley 4:21.34, Prosser 4:33.30, East Valley 4:38.91, Eisenhower 4:50.78, Selah 5:00.92.