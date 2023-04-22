SELAH — Here's something you don't see very often at the ballpark: A team wins 10-5 with only one base hit.
Here's something you see quite often: Selah baseball wrapping up another league championship.
It all happened on Saturday at Archer Field, where the Vikings swept East Valley to secure the program's ninth consecutive CWAC league title and 14th over the last 16 seasons.
"There's always so much going on and you want your guys focused on the next thing, but it's important to take a few minutes and enjoy this," said coach Mike Archer. "We push these guys and they've done a very good job. They deserve this."
With Saturday's 10-2, 10-5 sweep, which came on Senior Day with five players recognized, Selah concluded league play at 11-1 with two nonleague contests scheduled for next week. Ellensburg (8-2) jumped over East Valley (7-3) into second place and finishes the CWAC's regular season at Grandview on April 29 while East Valley hosts Othello.
The Vikings, now at 16-2 with a 12-game win streak, are ranked No. 1 in the state's Class 2A RPI. That's all well and good, but given that last year's crew kept the line moving for league titles but then went 0-2 at district, this bunch is mindful of not getting ahead of things.
"This does mean a lot, especially as a senior wanting to show the young guys how to get this done," said veteran catcher Grant Chapman, who enjoyed the special day for his classmates along with Carter Seely, Ryan Bair, Brendan Berk and Tate Sande. "It's an amazing tradition we wanted to keep going, but after last year we know there's a lot more to do. We want to be playing our best at district."
While single games next week against Davis and Prairie afford the opportunity for fine tuning, Saturday's second game had the Vikings out of sorts even as they closed out the sweep.
Which brings us back to that rarity — Selah did win 10-5 with just one hit. Even more remarkable, East Valley outhit the Vikings 11-1.
But the Red Devils' downfall was a pitcher-by-committee rotation that issued 19 walks and hit three batters. That led to pair of big innings — four runs in the second with seven of those free passes and five more runs in the fourth. Patience and discipline at the plate is a Selah hallmark, but it was a trying experience as the Vikings cashed in for double-digit runs but stranded 14.
"It was hard to get any rhythm at the plate," Archer noted. "The guys were frustrated at not getting more out of it. We took the walks, but a game like that can still be tough on hitters."
With those two long innings, Seely was a bit out of rhythm as well but he still did plenty, striking out eight over five innings to lift his season record to 7-0.
Junior Eian Peralta also fanned eight in the opener, which saw the Vikings strike for six runs in the second inning. Shortstop James Hull, also a junior, had an interesting day, going 3-for-4 to back Peralta and then drawing four walks with two stolen bases and a run in the protracted second game.
"We've got time now to work on things," said Chapman, who had five RBI for the day. "I want to get Eian and Carter dialed in, and we just need to heal up and get ready."
Highlights — Game 1: Xander Smith (EV) 2-3; Grant Chapman (S) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; James Hull (S) 3-4; Eian Peralta (S) CG, 7 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K, 2-run 3b; Evan Ancira (S) 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Grady Edler (EV) 1-3, 3b, run, RBI; Brandon Stone (EV) 2-2, 2 runs; Brayden Palmateer (EV) 3-4, run, RBI; Carter Seely (S) 5 IP, 5 hits, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K; Grant Chapman (S) 2 RBI; James Hull (S) 4 BB, 2 sb, run; Ryan Bair (S) 3 BB, run, RBI; Mason Bailey (S) 3 BB, 3 runs, RBI; Justin Busey (S) 2 runs; Evan Ancira (S) 3 BB, run, RBI.
