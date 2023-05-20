SELAH — It had been nearly four years since the perennially powerful Selah baseball program had last been to the Class 2A state tournament.
So after waiting through two COVID cancellations in 2020 and ’21 and last year’s district misstep, what were a few more lengthy at-bats Saturday night at Archer Field?
The top-seeded Vikings drew 16 walks — scoring their first seven runs with just one lonely hit — to beat No. 9 Fife 8-0 to advance to Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal where they’ll face fifth-seeded Lynden at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham.
Selah began the day thriving in small-ball, too. Without an extra-base hit, the Vikings dispatched No. 16 Steilacoom 9-0 in the noon contest.
“It’s a feeling we’ve never had before and we always talk about it,” said CWAC MVP Carter Seely, one of five seniors on Selah’s roster. “We’re super excited we did it this year because now the tradition rekindles itself and it sparks again. All these kids get hungry again.”
The Selah hitters didn’t feast at the plate against the Trojans, and they didn’t have to.
In the second inning, Vikings coach Mike Archer pointed out to the umpires that Fife starting pitcher Braden Bedell had tape on his pitching hand, a no-no that led to him having to remove it.
And while the senior right-hander would retire the final batter of the second frame and leave the field jawing toward the Vikings dugout, he would struggle with his control before being replaced.
“From Week 1 till now, you gotta be so proud of the way they’ve played,” said Archer, who had his hat on backward postgame, something he only allows when the Vikings reach the final four. “We harp on our guys to play discipline, strike-zone discipline, so kudos to our hitters who didn’t swing.”
Selah scored three runs on just one hit — a two-run single by shortstop James Hull — and five walks in the second. The Vikings one-upped themselves an inning later with four runs without a hit, taking advantage of seven free passes, a wild pitch and a hit batter.
That was plenty of support for Selah junior Eian Peralta, who pitched a one-hitter, retiring 17 straight batters.
“Eian’s a big-game guy, and Carter threw well all year, too, in big games,” Archer said. “Pitching sets the tone and if you can play defense behind them, you’re in pretty good shape.”
Indeed. The Vikings did not commit an error Saturday.
“Being up there and being able to say, ‘no matter what you do, we’re going to have a guy on it,’” Peralta said. “We had some great plays in the infield and my outfielders ran miles running down fly balls. It gives me the utmost confidence.”
Just how big did Selah’s small-ball approach deliver in the opening victory against the Sentinels? Senior first baseman Ryan Bair, the Vikings’ season leader in hits and RBI, drove in five runs with only one hit — a routine single up the middle.
Bair, who entered the game batting nearly .480, even plated two on a sacrifice.
Three of Selah’s eight hits — all singles — never left the infield, with Hull beating the throw to first on a bunt for one of them.
The Vikings took advantage of the bevy of mistakes by Steilacoom. The Sentinels committed four fielding errors, two balls got past catcher Seth Tchobanoff and pitcher Micah Bujacich tossed a pair of wild pitches and hit another batter in an otherwise strong 11-strikeout performance.
“(Assistant coach Chris) Keller said it best, that was the perfect example of Viking baseball — double-squeeze, hit-and-run we score, some drag bunts, sacrifices,” Archer said. “That pitcher was darn good, he’s the best guy we’ve seen, he was really good.”
The output was more than enough for Seely, the right-hander who remained unbeaten this season. He struck out 11 while walking just one. He scattered five hits in 6 1/3 innings, and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth.
He got the first out of the seventh inning before he left because he had reached the allowed number of pitches. Seely received strong applause when assistant coach Rob Archer handed the ball to sophomore Rowdy Mullins, who retired the final two batters.
The final out came when a Sentinel batter tried to stretch a double into a triplle but was thrown out on a play that started when — who else — Seely threw a strike to second baseman Beau Benjamin, who relayed it to Peralta at third for the tag and the victory.
“He threw well, kinda lost his groove once or twice but got right back into it,” Archer said. “Our deal was that he was a better pitcher than they were hitters and so if in doubt go right at ’em and challenge them.”
The Vikings are advancing to the semifinals for the 15th time in 34 state berths. They’ll be aiming at their third state championship after capturing the top prize at Yakima County Stadium in 2019 and 2016.
Selah 9, Steilacoom 0 — Selah highlights: James Hull 1-3, 2 runs, SB; Eian Peralta 1-2, 3 runs, BS; Carter Seely 6.1 IP, 11 Ks, 1 BB, 2-3, RBI; Ryan Bair 1-3, 5 RBI; Beau Benjamin 2-3, run, RBI.
Selah 8, Fife 0 — Selah highlights: Grant Chapman 2b, RBI; Hull 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Mason Bailey 2 runs; Eian Peralta 1-3, RBI, one-hitter, 0 BB, 4 Ks; Seely 1-3 RBI; Justin Busey 2 runs.
