SELAH — Eian Peralta drove in three runs and Justin Busey had a two-run double in the first inning to lead Selah to a 9-1 victory over Lynden in nonleague baseball Thursday afternoon at Archer Field.
The Vikings completed a two-game sweep of the Lions, a state qualifier last year, and boosted their season record to 9-2.
Selah will remain at home on Saturday for a CWAC doubleheader against Prosser starting at 11 a.m.
Carter Seely threw five shutout innings with seven strikeouts to lift his record to 5-0 for Selah, which beat Lynden 5-4 in nine innings Wednesday night.
Peralta was 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the first and two-run single in the fifth and James Hull also had three hits.
Selah highlights: Carter Seely 5 IP, 0 R, 7 K, 0 BB; Grant Chapman 2-3; James Hull 3-3; Eian Peralta 3-4, 3 RBI; Ryan Bair, RBI; Beau Benjamin 2-3; Justin Busey 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC
SELAH 6, EPHRATA 0: At Selah, Caden McNett recorded a hat trick and Clayton Westfall made four saves for the Vikings.
Selah (2-4, 4-5) will play its third match this week when it travels to Ellensburg on Saturday for a noon match.
First half: 1, Selah, Caden McNett (Rylan Tilly), 4:00; 2, Selah, Colton Shea, 25:00.
Second half: 3, Selah, Adrian Ramirez, 55:00; 4, Selah, Caden McNett, 62:00; 5, Selah, Carlos Cardenas, 70:00; 6, Selah, Caden Mcnett (Miles Case), 76:00.
Saves: Clayton Westfall (S) 4.
MEETINGS
Naches Valley pair at QBs
Naches Valley baseball coach Jake Fife and athletic director Joe Frazier will be featured guests at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon next week.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
