ZILLAH — Zillah’s girls entered the postseason with exactly what you want — a nice, long winning streak.
Tuesday’s first hurdle on the promising road to the Class 1A state tournament did very little to slow that momentum.
Senior Kassy Garza broke out for a season-high 25 points as the seventh-ranked Leopards won their 10th straight game in a 74-10 victory over Kiona-Benton in the first round of the SCAC district tournament.
Zillah, which improved to 14-3, will remain on its home floor for Friday’s semifinals when the Leopards host Toppenish, a 65-56 winner over College Place on a night when the West Division nearly swept the East.
In what’s looking like a third Zillah-Wapato clash next week, the eighth-ranked Wolves beat Royal 84-53 and Naches Valley, the West’s No. 4 seed, fell just short at East champion Connell, 55-53.
Garza also collected nine rebounds and four assists for Zillah, sophomore Mia Hicks put together 17 points, eight boards and four assists and senior Brynn Widner tallied 12 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists.
In two previous meetings with Toppenish in league play, Zillah prevailed 65-44 and 76-57. Wapato (17-3) will travel to Connell (13-5) for Friday’s other semifinal.
Zillah’s last loss came on Dec. 28 against unbeaten Ellensburg, the state’s second-ranked 2A team. Its other losses were to Prosser and Cashmere, which is ranked No. 4 in 1A.
The SCAC district’s championship final and third-place game will be played at Wahluke on Feb. 19. The top three teams advance to regionals.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 0, An. Guevara 0, Quinones 4, Calderon 0, Berry 0, Ab. Guevara 2, Aguilar 4.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 12, Mia Hicks 17, A. Garza 0, Flood 5, Esquivel 8, Kassy Garza 25, Gonzales 0, Oliver 4, Salme 3.
Kiona-Benton=6=2=2=0=—=10
Zillah=17=22=23=12=—=74
Highlights: Widner 9 rebs, 5 stls, 4 assts; Hicks 8 rebs, 3 stls, 4 assts; Garza 9 rebs, 4 assts; D’Ana Esquivel 4 stls.
