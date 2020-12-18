Scotty Burge has been building toward his final season of college basketball for over four years since arriving at Oregon Tech. The investment, commitment and dedication — it was all aimed at right now.
But after two postponements, he's realizing more and more each day that it may not happen.
And yet if the coronavirus pandemic makes the Zillah graduate yet another victim of terrible timing, he's comforted in knowing his collegiate career is already a complete work. The SCAC West's MVP in 2016 has played in 100 games for the Owls, started in a national championship game and hauled in numerous academic honors along the way.
What's more, he earned his resume the hard way. Not with gaudy stat lines but with work ethic, court smarts, selfless play, and adaptability. And all of it was possible because he had the good fortune to identify the perfect choice for himself coming out of high school.
"I've reflected on that quite a bit," he said. "Coming from Zillah I was looking for a place with the same type of culture and environment and it felt like Oregon Tech had that. There was a new, young head coach with a lot of energy, and I knew the program was deep and the competition would be a challenge. The culture felt right and it was absolutely the best place for me."
---
Oregon Institute of Technology is located in Klamath Falls, Ore., a lonely six-hour drive down two-lane Highway 97 and as isolated a school as there is in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, in which 10 Northwest schools compete at the NAIA level. But the men's basketball program
In his first season, Burge ranked eighth on the team in minutes but did play in all 33 games with a 10-point game and another with 10 assists. What was clear that season, however, is that if Burge ever wanted to be a starter it wouldn't be as a point guard since Mitchell Fink, who would become a three-time All-American, was just a sophomore.
The next season, the Owls had a capable back-up if Fink got in any foul trouble. But Burge proved valuable at wing as well, and soon coach Justin Parnell simply couldn't keep him out of the starting lineup. That was about the time Oregon Tech hit its stride, winning nine of its last 10 league games. Then came four straight wins at the NAIA Div. II national tournament before an 82-76 setback to Spring Harbor, Mich., in the title game.
"That was an amazing run and I was so proud to be a part of it," Burge said. "The coaching staff called me their "steady Eddie" because I was consistent and they always knew what they'd get from me. We have a fast-paced style and can score a lot, but defense is big and I pride myself on providing that role. I would always want the other team's best player."
Last season, it was all falling in place again.
The Owls opened with a No. 2 national ranking, rose to No. 1 in January and were a serious contender when they returned to Sioux Falls, S.D. for the national tournament. But hours before Oregon Tech's first-round game on March 12, the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"That was such a tough thing for everybody, especially the seniors," said Burge, who started every game last season. "Being there and ready to go, that was hard. We felt we had a great shot to make another run."
Now, Burge is a senior facing an even greater loss.
The Cascade Conference has pushed back the start of the season twice and currently hopes to begin playing games next month. But with the way numbers are trending and with Oregon's tight restrictions, that hope is dwindling.
"It's not looking too good," Burge said. "You want to be optimistic but it's hard. We practiced through the fall with masks and did everything right. I've had all sorts of emotions over this, and some real lows. It's a tough situation to be in, and all we can do is hope."
As with all college athletes, Burge could have another year of eligibility because of COVID-19. But with one term left toward a degree in biology and graduation coming this spring, other things are beckoning.
"I'm still contemplating that, but it would be my sixth year," he said. "While I've loved all of it, part of me is ready to move on. I'm interested in physical therapy school or a master's."
If this is it, a basketball player could hardly ask for more. At Zillah and Oregon Tech, Burge's teams won 175 games. And the connection he made between the two programs will always be the highlight of his career. He experienced a strengthened family bond while playing for his dad, Doug, at Zillah, and built a lasting relationship with a young college coach who believed in him as a player and person.
"I look back and think how fortunate I've been," he said. "Winning state as a sophomore, something we always chased after as small-town kids, and playing all four years for my dad. Then to play 100 games in college, that's crazy to think about. It all gives me great pride."