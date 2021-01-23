All across her stat line, Brynn Widner’s numbers were exceptional last year for Zillah. Enough so to earn MVP honors in the SCAC West as just a sophomore.
A solid 57% on 2-point shots, 55% from behind the arc and 77% on free throws. It all added up to a league-best and highly consistent 17.2 points a game, up 10 from the previous season, and she also collected eight rebounds and four steals each time out.
Impressive as all these numbers were, Widner’s game emerged with one central theme — drawing a defense to her — and the results were unprecedented in the Valley. The 5-foot-8 forward got to the foul line 310 times over 28 games and knocked down 238, an adept and prolific ability she made clear in just the fifth game of the season when she buried 22 of 23 at Naches Valley.
“I didn’t have any idea I made that many, but I remember the game vividly because people said, ‘Wow, Brynn, you made so many free throws!’ It just felt like part of the game,” Widner said of the NV game when she produced the wild anomaly of scoring 26 points with just two field goals.
Widner’s approach starts with understanding how to attack defenses and the mindset to not fear the contact. Then, once at the line, having the well-schooled technique to make the most of it.
“I’ve always felt that if I get the ball down low I’ll get the shot up or get fouled. And if I get fouled I’ll hit those free throws,” she said. “If I’m on the perimeter, I’ll drive inside and try to get it done that way. I work a lot on free throws and I want every one to count.”
Widner definitely has the genes for the hardcourt with her father, Tyler, and older brothers, Brady and Beau, having all won state championships for the Leopards. Her mother, Cecily, was a two-time all-leaguer whose cousin Brandie Valadez is Zillah’s head coach and a former league MVP herself — twice.
It’s probably a tough crowd to impress, but the youngster is doing just that.
“Brynn’s pretty aggressive and when she posts up, she’s fearless,” Tyler said. “She spends a lot of time on free throws and conditioning is a big part of it, knowing that when you’re tired later in the game it’s much harder. She’s also got the confidence that if she gets fouled, both free throws are going down.
“Still, it’s amazing she attempted 310,” he added with a glint of awe. “I’ve never heard of that. I’m pretty sure I didn’t have that many in my career (at Zillah) and I played four years.”
Widner’s focused rhythm and stout conditioning at the line were in evidence when the Leopards drew the late game for opening day of the 1A state tournament in the SunDome. By the end of it, records fell.
Rallying from an eight-point deficit in the third quarter, Zillah charged to a 57-54 victory due, in large part, because Nooksack Valley simply couldn’t contain No. 3. During one stretch in the second half Widner made 11 of 12 free throws and finished with 25 points, five of which came in the final 1:43.
Widner wasn’t at all thrilled that she missed seven, but having made 17 of 24 was a big deal. She tied the tournament record for free throws made and broke the mark for attempted. In fact, no player has ever made or attempted more foul shots in any girls tournament regardless of classification.
“It feels so different in the SunDome, so big,” she said. “It was a great game for us and pretty physical at the end. When I got fouled I’d just do what I usually do — look over at Brandie, who always calms me down, get to the line, roll the ball in my hands, dribble it twice and just focus on the front of the rim.”
Widner finished the tournament 32 of 41 at the line over three games, averaged 16.7 points and 5.7 rebounds and was named to the all-tournament second team. A month later she was the lone sophomore to earn 1A all-state honors.
Throughout the fall and early winter, Widner played in Idaho tournaments with the Northwest Blazers, who also have several Ellensburg girls and a few from Lynden Christian.
“Like all things in basketball, you need a lot of practice and my parents have always stressed that you can always improve something,” she said. “I will always work on free throws.”
With all the contact that resulted from 310 trips to the line last season, Widner endured more than her share of bumps and bruises. Not everything has healed, even now.
“After one game at Granger I woke up the next morning with a swollen pinkie finger,” she said. “I guess I fractured it but I never had surgery or anything. I didn’t want to miss any basketball time because of that. It’s still a little crooked.”
The finger maybe, but not her free throws.
