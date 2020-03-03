YAKIMA, Wash. — Zillah's seniors deserve to look back fondly on their impressive careers, highlighted by a pair of 1A state championships.
Sebastian Godina and Weston Ide established themselves as two of the SCAC's best big men, always willing to play physical and go head-to-head with any opponents. Ben Kibbe carved out a solid role for himself and became a consistent starter this season, while four other seniors earned hard-fought minutes off the bench.
"Their body of work is awesome," Mengarelli said. "So many accolades with Zillah basketball. It's pretty special."
Perhaps that will help lessen the sting of two tough losses in the past five days, matching their loss total over the last two seasons. A 68-59 defeat at the hands of King's Wednesday morning left the Leopards out of the 1A quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.
They bounced back after falling behind 8-0 early, finally taking the lead on Ide's layup early in the third quarter. That basket started a 9-0 run, capped of by a layup from Kibbe, who finished with eight points and five rebounds.
Ide contributed 12 points and five rebounds, and King's had no answer for Godina's quickness and ability to finish inside. He put up 18 points in his final game and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds while often defending Tyler Linhardt, a 6-foot-7 sophomore who already holds two Division I scholarship offers.
He totaled 14 points and 16 rebounds while drawing plenty of defensive attention, but it was 6-1 guard Shane McGaughey-Fick who turned the tide with a 9-0 run by himself late in the third quarter. Mengarelli said foul trouble to guard Mason Landdeck hurt Zillah and credited McGaughey-Fick for stepping up to the challenge, something King's assistant coach Joe Stack said the junior has done all season.
"Shane's one of the leaders on our team," said Stack, who took over as head coach while Rick Skeen was out with an illness. "I've been working with him all season and he's really grown and I'm super proud of him and how he played."
Will Pohland hit a pair of 3-pointers and Jordan Hansen added another to help King's open up a 52-47 lead Zillah couldn't erase. Although Godina and Ide both stepped out and hit 3-pointers, the rest of the team made just one despite what Mengarelli saw as plenty of good, clean looks.
A similar scenario unfolded in last Saturday's regional matchup, when Lynden Christian hit 14-of-31 threes and Zillah mostly struggled to find its range, aside from six 3-pointers by Mason Landdeck. Ide posted a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds in that game, including a key 3-pointer late in regulation of the 65-62 overtime loss.
Both Ide and Godina played key roles on last year's state title-winning team, and Godina was a reserve for the 2017 state champs. Both earned second team All-SCAC West honors this season while Landdeck and Delp made the first team as the Leopards' leading scorers.
After winning an eighth straight SCAC title to improve to 22-1 with the lone loss coming to 2A No. 2 Toppenish by two points, Zillah still finished third in the RPI behind 19-3 Cashmere and Seattle Academy, which lost to Zillah at the SunDome in December. As a result, the Leopards ended up facing a pair of quality teams who were brought down in the RPI by several losses against much tougher schedules than most 1A teams.
"Not to discredit other teams, but I think we played two of the top four teams," Mengarelli said. "Last year you look at the draw, we were very, very fortunate. This year we had a tough road."
He still came away proud of his team's effort after its first loss on the opening day of the state tournament since 2016. King's won that game as well thanks to Gonzaga star Corey Kispert and a buzzer beater by Luke Wicks, which preceded two dominant wins by King's to capture a second straight state title.
The following year Zillah bounced back to win the trophy, and Mengarelli's confident the Leopards will be contenders again in 2021. Although their talented seniors will be difficult to replace, plenty of talent remains to support a the program's proud tradition.
"We'll be here, no matter what," Mengarelli said. "Losing motivates the best."