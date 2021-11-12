Having no trouble getting up to speed from the opening serve, Zillah opened the Class 1A state volleyball tournament with an emphatic victory Friday night.
The Leopards, seeded fifth and coming off their SCAC district title, waited most of the day as the 2B and 1B tournaments were settled up and then dispatched No. 12 seed La Center 25-21, 27-25, 25-19.
Zillah returned later Friday night to face No. 4 Annie Wright in a quarterfinal match that started late and ran past press time. For the result and Saturday’s pairings see www.wiaa.com
Annie Wright had to work hard to win its first-round match, beating Seattle Academy 29-27, 20-25, 25-17, 26-24.
The SCAC’s other entires, Connell and College Place, both lost in the first round, which had a huge upset when 16th-seeded Lynden Christian knocked off top-seeded Overlake 21-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-23.
GOLDENDALE GETS SIXTH: After splitting two matches on Thursday, the Timberwolves split another two on Friday and earned a sixth-place trophy in the Class 2B tournament.
In an early riser 8 a.m. elimination match, Goldendale ousted Okanogan 25-10, 25-10, 25-11 to clinch a spot in the trophy round. The EWAC district champions then ran into second-seeded Colfax, which was upset in Thursday’s quarterfinals, and the Bulldogs fended off an early challenge for a 18-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 victory and fifth place.
Goldendale now has 13 state trophies dating back to 1992.
Both teams Goldendale faced on Thursday came away with trophies as Liberty rebounded from its first-round loss with three straight wins and seventh place and Manson swept Raymond for third.
Walla Walla Valley, which Goldendale swept in the EWAC district final, reached the championship final and fell to top-seeded La Conner 25-15, 25-13 25-12 for the program’s third consecutive 2B state title. The Braves did not drop a set in the tournament.
In the 1B tournament, Oakesdale won its fifth title in the last six years with a 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11 victory over Mossyrock.
Goldendale highlights (full tournament): Rachel Gallagher 54-59 serving, 10 aces, 39 digs, 123 assists, 35 kills, 5 blocks; Sara Hiebert 3 aces, 80 kills, 15 blocks; Taryn Rising 5 aces, 21 digs, 24 kills, 5 blocks; Brook Blain 23 kills, 17 blocks; Gwen Gilliam 56-60 serving, 4 aces, 45 digs, 10 kills; Kennedy Berry 50-50 serving, 3 aces, 44 digs, 7 assists, 3 kills; Audrey Hill 19 digs, 7 assists, 7 kills; Caitlyn Jauken 7 digs, 5 kills; Natalie Schroder 6 digs; BryLee Mulrony 14 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.