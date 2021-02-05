As a young football coach, Brayden McCombs understands how quickly one door can close just as another opens. And, like a bolt out of the blue, how a global pandemic can affect both.
Faced with such circumstances, the Zillah graduate has learned patience and ambition can go a long way, a thought he no doubt pondered as he arrived in Brazil on Friday.
"I've been blessed more than I ever thought I would be," he said earlier in the week. "I was really excited for an opportunity to coach internationally last year and who would've ever thought a pandemic would shut everything down? But now I'm going to Brazil with an even better opportunity. It's amazing and I'm so grateful."
McCombs was an assistant coach at Eastern Washington in 2018 and 2019, working with running backs while also being involved with recruiting and film breakdown. With a strong desire to travel abroad, he landed a job as an offensive coordinator in Australia last year but that season was canceled due to the country's COVID-19 restrictions.
In a quick pivot, McCombs was hired to coach running backs at MidAmerica Nazarene University, an NAIA school in Kansas. The Pioneers played eight games in a reduced season from September to November.
"I missed the chance in Australia but I still wanted that experience, so I kept working through contacts to look for opportunities, like in Germany and places where American football is popular," he said. "I'm 25 with no kids yet, it's a good time to travel. So I was thrilled when I looked into what's happening in Brazil."
Brazil has the second-highest NFL fan base outside the United States (Mexico is No. 1) and has multiple leagues with many teams owned by soccer franchises. McCombs was hired by the Goiânia Rednecks, a member of the 32-team BFA Superliga — considered South America's top football league.
This won't be just a major move of geography. McCombs was hired to be the head coach/offensive coordinator and handle many of the general manager duties as well.
"Football is massive down there," he said. "Soccer is obviously the big thing, but football has really grown over the last 10 years. I'll have a lot to handle, that's for sure. But to be a head coach, this will be great experience. I'll be hopping on the train a little early, but I'm excited to see where it takes me."
Goiânia, a city of 1.5 million located near the capital of Brasilia and inland from Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, will play 12 league games — the first set for the last week of March. Everyone then takes a break for a month before the playoffs start. NCAA-style rules are used and each team is allowed a roster of 70 players, only a small number of which can be American.
One of McCombs' assistants was the head coach three years ago, and he's reached out to last year's head coach, which was a Frenchman seeking the same international experience. He has already signed two collegians to make the trip with him.
"I'm looking for guys who have a passion to play and win," he said. "It's a real blend of players you build a roster with and there are definitely challenges. The biggest one as head coach is keeping everyone committed and motivated. Not everybody is paid so it will take work to keep everybody on the same page."
The irony for McCombs is that his position specialty has become running backs. He was an all-SCAC offensive lineman for Zillah, paving the way for Kurt Calhoun's recording-setting seasons, and played collegiately at Santa Barbara City College and Kansas Wesleyan as a 6-foot-1, 270-pound grinder in the trenches.
"Yeah, that's a little strange how it worked out. But the things you learn offensively as a lineman and running back are very similar," he said. "I learned a tremendous amount from Kevin Maurice (EWU's running backs coach) and I'm really comfortable with those players."
McCombs, who has a bachelor's degree in secondary education and was pursuing his master's at MidAmerica Nazarene, is interested in more global coaching pursuits beyond this one.
"My goal is to be with Goiânia for a couple years and really help them build a program," he said. "They have a big love for football and take it seriously. I want to help them push that along. After that I'd love to check out the league in Germany, then get back into college coaching."
Who knows how far it will go, but the adventure is certainly well underway.
"I'm just a kid from Zillah who had a dream when he was 18 years old and gave it everything he had," he said. "It's led me all around the country and soon-to-be all across the world."