YAKIMA, Wash. — Making a sustained breakaway through the middle quarters, Lynden Christian's girls proved as good as advertised late Thursday night.
The second-seeded Lyncs outscored Zillah 37-15 in the second and third periods and powered away for a 62-41 victory in the final quarterfinal of the night in the Class 1A state tournament at the SunDome.
Emily Mellema, one of seven players 5-foot-10 or taller for LC, scored 15 points and Riley Dykstra netted 10 in the team's 20th straight win. Dykstra was one of six different players to hit a 3-pointer.
The Lyncs (25-1), whose lone loss was to 4A semifinalist Woodinville on Dec. 21, will play No. 4 Freeman in Friday's second semifinal at 9 p.m.
The Leopards, who outlasted Nooksack Valley in Wednesday's late first-round game, got 16 points from junior Hollie Ziegler, who made two 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds and had three steals. Sophomore Brynn Widner followed up Wednesday's 25-point effort with 13 points and five boards.
Ninth-seeded Zillah (21-6) will take on No. 3 Warden (23-2) in a loser-out game at 2 p.m. on Friday. The winner will play for fourth and sixth on Saturday.
Warden beat Zillah 70-52 in the SCAC district semifinals.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 13, Hollie Ziegler 16, Ramos 1, Wallace 2, Bass 1, Garza 0, Nishi 2, Zapien 6. Totals 12-37 15-29 41.
LYNDEN CHRISTIAN — Roetcisoender 6, Riley Dykstra 10, L. Mellema 3, Emily Mellema 15, Hernandez 9, Stump 6, D. Dykstra 0, TeVelde 6, Kaptein 0, Fay 4, VanKooten 3, C. Dykstra 0. Totals24-53 7-14 62.
Zillah 13 9 6 13 — 41
Lynden Christian 19 17 20 6 — 62
Highlights: Widner (Z) 5 rebs; Ziegler (Z) 5 rebs, 3 stls; R. Dykstra (LC) 5 rebs, 2 asts, 4 stls; Liv Mellema (LC) 5 rebs, 2 asts; Lexi Hernandez (LC) 5 rebs; Kenadi Fay (LC) 6 rebs