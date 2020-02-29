Zillah's defense often did just about everything it could to challenge Lynden Christian's shooters in Saturday night's regional showdown between two Class 1A powerhouses at Davis High School.
The Lyncs found a way still shoot a high percentage and take advantage of some rare offensive lapses from the Leopards to hand them a frustrating and costly 65-62 loss. Lynden Christian's enthusiastic celebration after the final buzzer sounded drove home the importance of a stunning win over the defending champs in a matchup that felt like it belonged on a bigger stage.
"They hit plenty of shots, but a lot of those were defended well," Zillah coach Mario Mengarelli said. "We had plenty of opportunities."
Andrew DeVries hit his first four 3-pointers and combined with Jaden DeBoer to score 41 points while making 11 of 25 threes, capped off by DeBoer's shot to put the Lyncs ahead 63-61 with about a minute left in overtime.Lynden Christian finished with 14 treys.
Mason Landdeck helped Zillah keep up by shooting even better through the first three quarters, hitting six of eight 3-pointers on his way to a game high 27 points.
Then he and almost everyone else went cold in the fourth quarter, when Weston Ide scored all seven of Zillah's points. The senior forward posted a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, including a critical offensive board and 3-pointer to put Zillah ahead 58-54 with about three minutes remaining.
The normally unshakeable Leopards wouldn't score again until overtime, thanks in part to Lynden Christian's switch to fullcourt pressure with a small, quick lineup. Mengarelli said Zillah was prepared after seeing the defense on film, but it still turned two steals into four points to tie the game.
"We've been working on that about the last three weeks," LC coach Roger DeBoer said. "Those guys love to play defense. It's just so amazing to watch them and this is not a fluke. They have done it over and over and over again."
A Clay Delp free throw and a Landdeck jumper gave the Leopards two leads in overtime, but they would come to rue uncharacteristically poor shooting from the free throw line. Mengarelli said they made better than 70% this season before shooting just 8 for 18 on Saturday, including 2 for 5 in overtime.
Mengarelli also shouldered some responsibility for Zillah's offensive woes, noting he could have done a better job using his bench. The Leopards' reserves scored just two points, compared to 11 from four different players off the bench for the Lyncs.
Lynden Christian finally started to cool off towards the end of the third quarter, when Zillah capitalized on three missed 3-pointers to go on an 11-1 run and take a 51-45 lead. Landdeck's red-hot shooting created so much attention that even when he missed, other Leopards lacked the defenders needed to stop them from following up with putbacks.
"We doubled him at the end," DeBoer said. "He is so good, we had no answer for him all day. He's a special player and special players step up."
Afterwards the longtime coach told Zillah (22-2) he hopes to see them again, and Mengarelli knows both teams belong in the conversation among 1A's best teams. He also understands the Leopards' road won't be easy, especially with a loser-out game Wednesday morning against King's, which beat Lynden Christian by 12 in districts a week ago.
"We've got to trust each other," Mengarelli said. "I think that's one thing down the stretch we didn't quite trust each other. That's a big thing for teams, I think."
LYNDEN CHRISTIAN — T. Sipma 0, Jaden DeBoer 21, Zylstra 3, Whittern 5, Moorlag 2, Sipma 5, Bouwman 0, Andrew DeVries 20, Dykstra 8, Hommes 1. Totals 22-63 7-8 65.
ZILLAH — Mason Landdeck 27, Medrano 2, Waldman 0, Godina 6, Kibbe 0, Weston Ide 19, Navarre 0, Delp 8. Totals 23-59, 8-18, 65.
Lynden Christian=24=11=10=13=7=65
Zillah=14=19=18=7=4=62
3-point goals — Lynden Christian 14-31 (DeVries 6-13, DeBoer 5-12, Zach Sipma 1-2, Zylstra 1-1, Whittern 1-1), Zillah 8-22 (Landdeck 6-12, Ide 1-2, Delp 1-6). Rebounds: Lynden Christian 39 (Logan Dykstra 8), Zillah 34 (Ide 10, Godina 8). Turnovers: Lynden Christian 14, Zillah 8. Steals: Lynden Christian 5, Zillah 6. Fouls: Lynden Christian 17, Zillah 11. Fouled out — None.