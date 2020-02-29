YAKIMA, Wash. — Zillah took a lead into halftime of Saturday's regional game, but the Leopards were hardly satisfied.
Coach Brandie Valadez wanted more fire from her players and she saw considerable improvement as Zillah rolled to a 59-37 win to eliminate Cascade Christian. Brynn Widner led the way as usual with 17 points, including eight in a decisive 20-point third quarter.
"She leads by example more than she leads by her communication with everyone," Valadez said. "I think just her work ethic and her hard work that she puts in all the time is a statement for itself."
Her lone 3-pointer put the Leopards ahead 39-23 as they utilized their athleticism to speed up the tempo and roar past the Cougars. A quick start ensured Zillah never trailed, as Hollie Ziegler scored six of her 10 points to open up a 10-4 lead.
Cascade Christian fought back to cut the deficit to six at half before the Leopards found their top gear once again. Maddie Wallace scored 14 points to help ensure they'll take a three-game win streak into Wednesday's loser-out first round game against Nooksack Valley at 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the SunDome.
"If this was our bad game to get out of the way, I'm thankful," Valadez said. "I thought that we could have played a lot better."
CASCADE CHRISTIAN — Ivy Bartlett 13, Jay 0, Johnson 0, Smith 2, Hogoboom 0, Ashley Teifke 14, Dill 0, Pearson 6, Stewart 0, Midimo 2, Patrick 0, Stover 0.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 17, Oliver 0, Hollie Ziegler 10, Bill 0, Cordova 0, Garza 5, Nishi 2, Zapien 2, Ramos 2, Maddie Wallace 14, KBass 7.
Cascade Christian=8=13=8=8=—=37
Zillah=18=9=20=12=—=59
Zillah highlights: Widner 3 stls; Ziegler 7 rebs, 5 stls; KK Bass 5 stls, 4 assts.