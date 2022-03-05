For a program with the history and expectations of Zillah, anything less than a state championship always brings a degree of disappointment.

That won’t stop coach Mario Mengarelli and the Leopards from appreciating another trophy after an 83-77 loss to Freeman in Saturday morning’s 1A boys fourth-place game in the Yakima SunDome. Clay Delp, who played a key role as a freshman on Zillah’s 2019 state championship team, left the court with his head held high after he put up 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his final game for the Leopards.

“This whole four years was amazing,” Delp said. “The best four years of my life, the amount of effort we put in — sixth place, I’m not mad about it.”

Zillah played in just one state tournament game the past two years, thanks to a tough draw against two underseeded opponents in 2020 and no state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago. Delp acknowledged the Leopards felt that lack of experience and said this year’s squad also suffered from not as much depth compared to his freshman year.

That became even more pronounced against Freeman’s balanced offense with Nakea John unable to play due to an ankle injury he sustained in Friday’s win over Annie Wright. Mengarelli said the 6-foot-3 sophomore guard’s absence made a huge difference at both ends against a tall Scotties team featuring four players who knocked down at least one 3-pointer and five who scored at least eight points, led by Quin Goldsmith’s 29.

The Scotties made five of their 10 threes in the third quarter, including four during a 13-2 run while Zillah’s offense struggled to take care of the ball and connect on its open shots. That turned the Leopards’ four-point lead into a seven-point deficit and they never recovered despite 10 points from Delp in the final quarter.

Fellow senior Ashton Waldman scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half, showing off his range by making 5-of-8 3-pointers. Junior Luke Navarre also hit three shots from beyond the arc while scoring 11 of his 13 points before halftime.

Along with Navarre, the Leopards’ leading scorer this season, they’ll bring back two starters and two other sophomores who played significant minutes for a team that shared a SCAC West regular season title and finished 18-5 despite losing four of its last six games. Mengarelli expects some younger players to step up and become varsity contributors as well, so he and Delp both said they’re confident Zillah will keep playing at a high level next season.

“I was so amazed how much they got better, the young guys,” said Delp, who plans to keep playing at NAIA Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls. “They have a bright future, all the sophomores and juniors.”