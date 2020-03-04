YAKIMA, Wash. — Put Brynn Widner on the line and she'll make you pay.
Nooksack Valley found that out the hard way late Wednesday night as the sophomore made 17 of 24 free throws, scored 25 points and led Zillah to a 57-54 victory over the Pioneers in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament in the SunDome.
Widner converted a 3-point play with 32.2 seconds left for a 56-54 lead.
The Leopards trailed 28-25 at halftime but made a big push with a 22-11 third quarter. Nooksack Valley rallied back for the lead but could never contain Widner, who also had six rebounds and three steals.
Junior Iliana Ramos provided a big lift from the perimeter, hitting three of Zillah's four 3-pointers. She finished with 12 points before fouling out.
The Leopards overcame 28.8% shooting with a 19-13 advantage at the foul line and a defense that forced 24 turnovers.
Zillah (21-5), seeded No. 9, advances to play No. 2 Lynden Christian (24-1) in Thursday's quarterfinals at 9 p.m.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 25, Ziegler 3, Iliana Ramos 12, Wallace 5, Bass 6, Garza 6, Nishi 0, Zapien 0. Totals 17-59 19-32 57.
NOOKSACK VALLEY — Kora Larsen 10, Tehya Moore 14, Galley 9, Wichers 1, Compton 4, Hallie Kamphouse 12, Van Berkum 2, Lentz 2. Totals 18-43 13-23 54.
Zillah=16=9=22=10=—=57
Nooksack Valley=16=12=11=15=—=54
Highlights: Widner (Z) 17-24 FTs, 6 rebs, 3 stls; Kayana Bass (Z) 7 rebs, 4 assts, 3 stls; Hollie Ziegler (Z) 5 rebs.