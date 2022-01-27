At the prolific pace he’s at, when Luke Navarre scores 30 points in a game the Zillah junior barely exceeds his average.
And when teammate Clay Delp hits that lofty number nobody is surprised because the senior point guard is the SCAC West’s reigning MVP and a 1,000-point career scorer.
But when senior Ashton Waldman stacks his stat line to reach 30 points, as he did in last Saturday’s win over Toppenish, then the Leopards’ offense — always known for its high-scoring prowess — has claimed a new achievement.
It’s rare enough when a team has one or two players with a 30-point game. This trio did it in 10 days.
And the best thing about this hot-hand diversity, according to coach Mario Mengarelli, is that it’s not the headache it could potentially be.
Not even close.
“There have been times when guys worried a little too much about their averages and wanted their minutes even in blowouts. Sometimes that can be a problem even when you’re winning games,” said Mengarelli, who’s in his sixth season as head coach and was an assistant for Doug Burge for several years. “But in my time here, this is the easiest group for managing personalities. They’re more interested in each other and getting better. As a coach, I couldn’t be happier about that.”
At 12-0 and ranked second in the Class 1A RPI and third in the Associated Press poll, the Leopards extended the program’s remarkable SCAC West win streak to 121 games with Saturday’s home win over sixth-ranked Toppenish. Over those 10 years, Mengarelli and Burge have developed one potent offense after another and this crew is currently zipping along with an average of 83.8 points a game — the best yet.
What Mengarelli has this season is an ideal trouble-making conundrum for opposing defenses. Scheme a plan and some part of it is bound to be deficient.
And it all starts with Delp.
“He’s our point, the distributor, and he’s so unselfish,” Mengarelli said. “When your senior point guard is the hardest worker, that’s the perfect example for a team. I can’t say enough about how good he is in that role. He demands so much attention, that helps Luke.”
Does it ever.
Having shown plenty in the spring as a sophomore, the 6-foot-4 Navarre has been nearly uncoverable this season with a 27-point scoring average — on pace to be the highest in program history. He scored 43 points in three quarters against College Place last month.
“Luke is really hard to guard because he can score at all three levels,” the coach explained. “If he catches it low he can score, he’s very good mid-range and he can shoot 3s and is a difficult matchup out there. College Place ran a 2-3 zone and from the high post Luke had a lot of options.”
On Saturday, Toppenish’s defense did a credible job for the most part. In fact, having Delp and Navarre combine for 41 points was seven below their season average. But the resources committed to that effort left open a third option and Waldman took advantage when the Leopards needed it most.
Down 41-31 at halftime, the senior guard turned in the quarter of his life, canning four 3-pointers and scoring 15 of Zillah’s 25 points in the third period. The grandson of Dick Waldman, who shared the single-game Valley record of 54 points for 46 years, basically saved the day and the streak.
“Ashton had a huge night but he was kind of shocked to see he had 30 after the game,” said Mengarelli, who noted that Waldman was a bit of a question after rolling an ankle in the previous game. “He’s done that for us. Grandview had us on the ropes (an 81-74 win on Dec. 14) and he scored 29. With a 1-2 punch of Clay and Luke, Ashton will draw the third defender and he can step up and make plays. That’s what I liked about Saturday — it was a team win, a program win. Seeing guys step up, it was awesome and part of the Zillah culture you want to keep going.”
So the Leopards can score and in many ways, no breaking news there. But it’s only half of Mengarelli’s job, which requires the teaching of a complementary defensive effort. And to him, for the biggest goals, that means everything.
“When you have an offense that scores well, you don’t want to fall into the trap of trading baskets,” he said. “There’s been some of that here — you score a two, then we’ll hit a three. Maybe that’s OK around here to win a lot of games, but to win a gold ball it’s different.”
During their 12-0 season, the Leopards have given up 70-plus five times with three of those to CWAC teams Selah, Prosser and Grandview. That work is in progress, but more time can be applied to it knowing the offense is so deep and diverse.
“From our starters through our role players, the saying is ‘Defense defines us.’ In the biggest games you have to be able to get stops,” Mengarelli said. “It’s a hard task, asking guys to go line-to-line with that effort. But those are our expectations and they’re very high. These kids enjoy offense and scoring, all kids do, but it’s a total effort.
“What’s great is when we stress that, we’re not dealing with kids who only think of their numbers,” he added. “They honestly don’t care and they’ll benefit from that.”
