A young Zillah offense experienced some growing pains against top competition last season, and the Leopards’ sophomore quarterback certainly wasn’t immune.

Jayden Salme acknowledged feeling discouraged at Royal and then fighting some nerves at Toppenish as the Leopards failed to score against two of 1A’s top defenses. But the 5-8, 175-pound quarterback whose leadership earned him a captain role last season believes he’s prepared for a strong junior year with help from his talented teammates.

“I think I have grown since last year, a lot,” said Salme, a former slot receiver who didn’t start playing quarterback until his freshman year. “And I’m really excited.”

Coach Ryan Watson’s noticed the improvement as well, particularly when it comes to his decision-making. Along with adding strength and speed through offseason workouts, Watson said Salme’s spent more time than anyone in the film room, learning how to quickly read a defense and find the open receivers.

Salme identified his pocket presence as a weakness, so he’s taken creative steps to avoid panicking too early when he’s feeling pressure. Drills with hula hoops and pads focused on better footwork to move in and out of pressure while still keeping options open downfield.

Zillah’s offensive plan should relieve some pressure form Salme, whose short stature can sometimes make it difficult for him to see over the line and read defenses. Watson wants to take advantage of Salme’s athletic ability and move him out of the pocket, allowing him to better see the field.

“I think we do a good job of making it so his reads and where we want to go with the football are very specific,” Watson said.

Coaches allow Salme to change plays pre-snap in certain situations, and some run-pass option looks will give him opportunities be more dynamic. He scored rushing touchdowns in wins over Ellensburg, Selah and Naches Valley, and his safety instincts make him unafraid of contact.

But Salme also understands why coaches would prefer to see him slide rather than take big hits from opposing defenders. Watson said the Leopards remain selective about when to call designed runs for Salme, knowing how much an injury to senior standout Clay Delp changed their offense during the fall 2021 season.

Salme remembers watching Delp on Friday nights and looking up to him as he led Zillah to a 20-5 record in his first three seasons. Now Salme wonders whether he’s going to continue the Leopards’ legacy of outstanding quarterbacks and inspire younger players.

Although their value to the offense may be similar, Watson said Delp and Salme bring considerably different skillsets. Few could match Delp’s athleticism, but Watson said Salme throws a better ball.

His targets will change this year following the graduation of All-SCAC West wide receivers Cash Layman and Jon VanCleave. Still, Watson said Izzy Sandoval should provide a nice addition as a hybrid running back and wide receiver, while Salme’s confident in the abilities of deep threat Nakea John and junior Atziri Sanchez in the slot.

“Nakea John’s a big name, he has definitely been one of our biggest playmakers the past few years,” Salme said. “But Atziri Sanchez, no one really knows about him to be honest. I hope after our first game against Ellensburg people are gonna know his name.”

Watson said Zillah’s young players struggled to handle the biggest moments at times last season, so he’s hoping to see growth against top competition. Ellensburg’s athletic team could provide an early test before three-time defending 1A state champion Royal and three-time SCAC West champion Toppenish visit Zillah.

All eyes will be on Salme as the leader of the Leopards’ offense, a role he said has only strengthened his love for football.

“Sometimes it’s a lot of pressure but that pressure just builds up the adrenaline and it feels really good once you’re out on the field, calling the plays, being a captain,” Salme said. “All this feels really good, especially when you’re winning.”