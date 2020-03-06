YAKIMA, Wash. — Zillah's girls fell a game short of the trophy round of the Class 1A state tournament, but the Leopards' showing this week in the SunDome and a roster full of underclassmen signals an even brighter future.
SCAC East champion and third-seeded Warden defeated No. 9 Zillah 65-49 in consolation play Friday.
The Leopards ended the season 21-7 with six of their losses against teams that will earn state trophies in Class 1A or Class 2A.
"I had to tell the girls that things didn't go our way but we were still one of the top eight teams," Zillah coach Brandie Valadez said. "We have almost everybody coming back and we'll be bigger, better and stronger."
Those set to return for the Leopards include sophomore Brynn Widner, who led the SCAC West in scoring and was voted the conference player of the year.
Also back will be juniors Hollie Ziegler (a first-team all-conference selection) and Maddie Wallace (second team) and freshman KK Bass, who earned honorable mention honors and became a bigger part of the offense as the season wore on.
Widner had a team-high 12 points and Ziegler had 10 on Friday for Zillah which struggle shooting Thursday and found itself down by nine after the first quarter and 17 at halftime.
Jaryn Madsen led Warden with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting (3 of 6 3-pointers), Kaya Enriquez had 10 points and SCAC East player of the year Kiana Rios had nine points and nine rebounds.
The Cougars (24-2) advance to Saturday's game for fourth and sixth place, where they'll meet No. 7 Annie Wright.
The Gators defeated King's 61-58 as Julianna Walker scored 37 points, including a half-court shot at the buzzer.