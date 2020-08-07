Sunnyside's Ethan Copeland and Zillah's Mason Landdeck, two of the Valley's top junior guards last season, are moving to Utah for their final basketball seasons.
Copeland, who led the Columbia Basin Big Nine in scoring last season with a 25.7-point average, is transferring to Lone Peak High School, according to Prep Hoops Washington. Lone Peak, a Class 5A school located south of Salt Lake City, has won eight state titles since 2001 and most recently captured the 2018 state championship.
Copeland, who equaled Sunnyside's school record with a 42-point game and 12 3-pointers against Davis in February, earned first-team all-CBBN honors as a junior and honorable mention as a sophomore.
Landdeck, a two-time Class 1A all-state selection, said on Twitter he’ll attend Desert Hills High School in St. George, Utah, his fourth school in four years. Landdeck thanked his teammates at Zillah, as well as coach Mario Mengarelli and athletic director Rock Winters.
Utah currently plans to play a regular high school sports schedule, unlike the WIAA, which announced in July it would hold a shortened basketball season from Dec. 27-Feb. 27. Other athletes, including West Valley distance runner Brayden Packard, have also announced their intentions to transfer out of state for their senior years.
Landdeck led Zillah in scoring last year as it won yet another SCAC West title but lost its last two games to Lynden Christian and King’s, the two teams that eventually met in the 1A final. As a freshman, Landdeck won a state title at Kittitas, which was led by state all-time scoring leader Brock Ravet, and the 6-foot-1 guard averaged more than 30 points per game as a sophomore at Cashmere.
After a year at wide receiver for Zillah’s football team, Landdeck plans to focus on basketball at Desert Hills. The 4A school returns several players from a team that made a surprise run to the state semifinals last February before Chris Allred replaced longtime coach Wes Turley this offseason.