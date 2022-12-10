SELAH — Even with plenty of new faces on the court, Friday's edition of the Selah-Zillah rivalry followed some familiar patterns.

At times the Vikings looked ready to pull away, led by two standouts with the last name of Pepper. But Zillah found an answer each time, eventually taking over down the stretch for a 61-53 win, its eighth straight since 2014.

"We knew we could make a run on these guys," interim coach Mike McCullough said. "We just had to make sure we’re playing Zillah basketball, make sure we’re getting the ball to our guys in the right situations."

For the third straight time on Selah's court, the Leopards erased a notable deficit to keep the streak alive. Once again they overcame a big night from a Pepper — 20 from sophomore guard Jackson — and overwhelmed the Vikings with defensive pressure to force key turnovers.

That formula has worked to help the perennial 1A powerhouse beat some of Selah's best teams in school history, including one that finished 2nd at the 2017 2A tournament. The two teams have met every year for the last nine, except during the 2020-21 school year when COVID-19 concerns limited Washington state high schools to a shortened season in spring 2021.

Zillah cruised to an 87-44 win against an overmatched Selah team in 2014, barely a footnote in a 25-2 season that ended with Zillah's second straight 1A championship. Then the Vikings hired former La Salle coach Tim Garza and Elijah Pepper arrived on campus, setting the stage for some memorable showdowns.

Pepper wasted no time leaving a mark on the rivalry when he scored 14 points in what still stands as Selah's highest scoring game against visiting Zillah. But the Leopards never really looked to be in danger of losing thanks to red-hot outside shooting and 29 points from Scotty Burge on the way to a 96-85 win.

A year later, Mario Mengarelli replaced legendary Zillah coach Doug Burge and Trey Delp's 37 points carried the Leopards to a relatively easy 90-70 victory. The Leopards went on to win the 1A state title the same day Selah lost to Foss in the 2A championship.

Then in January 2018, two dominant teams led by Selah's Elijah Pepper and Zillah's Antonio Salinas produced a classic in Selah.

The Vikings looked unstoppable from the opening tip, with Pepper, now an All-Big West guard at UC Davis, leading the way en route to a career-high 46 points. The Leopards trailed by as much as 21 in the second half before flipping a switch in the fourth quarter, and Brock Ellis capped off an epic comeback by knocking down a 3-pointer with five seconds left for an 86-83 win.

Salinas, now a reserve guard at Western Oregon, put up a career-high 39 points to give Zillah a chance. The Leopards would only lose one game that season before winning another 1A state title.

A year later Elijah eventually propelled his team to another second-place finish at state, but due to an injury he could only watch while his younger brother, Noah, scored a game-high 19 points and came up short in a 59-48 defensive struggle at Zillah's Alumni Gym. Another Leopards comeback the following season turned a seven-point third-quarter deficit into a 69-60 win at Selah, despite 33 points and 13 rebounds from Noah.

Two new standouts emerged in 2021, when Luke Navarre scored 26 points to carry Zillah to an 81-76 win over the Vikings. Levi Pepper, playing in the rivalry for the first time as a junior, netted 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Selah's comeback came up just short.

Navarre once again stepped up to score 19 points and start a comeback Friday night before junior guard Izzy Sandoval finished it off. He scored seven of his 18 points during a decisive 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter and credited Navarre for sparking the Leopards' rally.

"(Luke) provides so much leadership, always helps us out at practice and just always talking to us, helping us through," Sandoval said.

Both teams will move forward with high hopes for the season, and Selah begins CWAC play next Friday at East Valley. Zillah's set to take one of the CWAC's other title contenders when it visits Grandview on Tuesday.

The rivalry's future looks bright since only two seniors started for each team Friday night and both played multiple sophomores, along with Zillah freshman Dekker Van De Graaf. Although the Leopards continued their winning streak over Selah at the varsity level, this one meant something special for McCullough, the JV coach filling in for Mengarelli while he serves a four-game disciplinary suspension.

"I’ve never beat Selah and this is one of those wins, I talked to the guys and was like, ‘guys, we’ve got to get one,'" McCullough said. "It was like one of those things me and Mario have been talking about all week. We can’t lose this one."

ZILLAH — Luke Navarre 19, Izzy Sandoval 18, John 6, N. Navarre 4, C. Favilla 2, Garza 6, VanDeGraaf 6, B. Favilla 0. Totals 26-66 4-7 61.

SELAH — Jackson Pepper 20, Levi Pepper 8, Benjamin 6, Giles 5, Wright 3, Jones 6, Tilley 5. Totals 19-54 7-11 53.

Zillah=16=10=16=19=—=61

Selah=20=10=12=11=—=53

3-point goals: Zillah 5-19 (Sandoval 4-10, Navarre 1-3), Selah 8-29 (J. Pepper 3-9, Benjamin 2-4, Giles 1-5, L. Pepper 1-5, Tilley 1-4). Rebounds: Zillah 47 (L. Navarre 10, John 8), Selah 25 (Wright 7). Turnovers: Zillah 15, Selah 12. Steals: Zillah 5, Selah 5. Fouls: Zillah 13, Selah 15. Fouled out — None.