WAPATO — A lengthy layoff did not harm to Zillah’s girls basketball team. The Leopards, in fact, were on top of their game Tuesday night.
The visitors, who hadn't played in nearly two weeks, rallied after halftime to knock off previously unbeaten Wapato, 52-45, holding the Wolves 24 points under their season average in the SCAC West showdown.
Mia Hicks scored a game-high 18 points for the Leopards while grabbing nine rebounds, and teammate Brynn Widner added 15 points.
Wapato took a 21-19 lead into halftime and trailed by just one heading into the final quarter. Zillah scored 17 points in the final eight minutes to seal its fifth win in the last six games.
Kassy Garza contributed 11 points for Zillah in its third straight win over its Lower Valley rivals.
KK Bass, the Yakima Valley’s leading scorer with nearly 22 points per game, scored 15 to lead the Wolves. Crystal Colin put up 10 points as the only other Wapato player in double figures.
The Wolves (2-1, 9-1) are scheduled for two nonleague games later this week, hosting East Valley on Friday and then traveling to Cashmere (8-1) on Saturday for the first of four road games. Zillah, which hadn’t played since Dec. 29, will turn around quickly and host La Salle on Wednesday.
Tuesday's boys game between Wapato and Zillah was postponed.
ZILLAH — Mia Hicks 18, Brynn Widner 15, Kassy Garza 11, Esquivel 4, Oliver 4, Gonzales 0, Flood 0.
WAPATO — KK Bass 15, Crystal Colin 10, Wheeler 8, Espinoza 6, Kenoras 6, Grunlose 0, Garza 0.
Zillah=11=8=16=17=—=52
Wapato=11=10=13=11=—=45
Highlights: Bass (W) 3 stls, 5 rebs; Jordan Espinoza (W) 6 rebs; Semone Kenoras (W) 7 rebs; Hicks (Z) 9 rebs, 5 stls; Widner (Z) 7 rebs.
