TOPPENISH — The new school year may just be underway, but the testing of the Toppenish football team against an ambitious nonleague schedule is ongoing.
A week after facing three-time defending state champion Royal, the Wildcats hosted Washougal, fresh off a trip to the second-round of the 2A state playoffs.
This test went about as the first one with the Wildcats (0-2) losing 37-8 on Friday.
Trailing 16-0 in the second quarter, junior quarterback CJ Torres scored the Wildcats' lone touchdown on a seven-yard run. A two-point conversion pass to Adrian Villanueva cut the Panthers' lead in half, but the Wildcats, who are replacing much of their offensive production after back-to-back state appearances, weren't able to string together any other scoring drives.
Torres had 12 completions on 23 attempts for 126 yards and two interceptions. He was active in the ground attack, carrying the ball 16 times for 45 yards.
The state champion wrestling duo of Kiyanno and Justyce Zuniga accounted for a combined 76 total yards.
Washougal quarterback and Idaho commit Holden Bea was explosive for the Panthers, passing for four scores and rushing for another.
He connected with Sam Evers on a pair of touchdowns, including an 80-yard strike in the second quarter.
Bea completed 17 of 23 passes for 229 and rushed for a game-high 120 on 15 carries.
Toppenish's schedule doesn't ease up much with a Week 3 trip to last year's 1A runner-up Mount Baker on Sept. 15. The Wildcats eliminated the Mountaineers in the first round of state in 2021 and beat them again in the regular season last year.
Washougal=9=14=7=7=—=37
Toppenish=0-8=0=0=—=8
Was — Cooper Maxey pass from Holden Bea (kick failed)
Was — FG Liam Atkin 25
Was — Sam Evers 80 pass from Bea (Atkin kick)
Top — CJ Torres 7 run (Adrian Villanueva pass from Torres)
Was — Bea run 4 (Atkin kick)
Was — Evers 5 pass from Bea (Atkin kick)
Was — Grady Sharp 38 pass from Bea (Atkin kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Washougal: Cooper Maxey 18-72, Holden Bea 15-120, Benjamin Kellar 2-13. Toppenish: Kiyannao Zuniga 11-38, CJ Torres 16-45, Justyce Zuniga 6-23, Adrian Villanueva 2-2, Audie McCord 2-11, Angelo Simental 1-(minus-8).
PASSING — Washougal: Bea 17-23-229-0. Toppenish: Torres 12-23-126-2.
RECEIVING — Washougal: Sam Evers 6-122, Maxey 4-26, Grady Sharp 4-66, Lucas Orr 1-4, Harrison DeShazer 1-2. Toppenish: K. Zuniga 1-22, Adam Gonzalez 1-6, Leanardo Betancourt 4-38, Alek Zapein 1-10, J. Zuniga 1-3, Luis Mendoza 1-9.
